Penn State Athletics will implement salary pay cuts across the department, according to a statement made to The Daily Collegian.

The department said the move is meant to minimize operational costs for the fiscal year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of our analysis and based on our current financial circumstances, we made the difficult decision to make reductions in salaries across the department for this fiscal year,” the statement read. “The savings generated by these reductions, as well as decreases in our operation budgets, will assist in minimizing our currently anticipated revenue shortfall for this year.”

Penn State Athletics fields 31 varsity sports at the Division I level.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE