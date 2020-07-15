The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) released a statement Wednesday announcing it plans to have fall sports start as scheduled.

PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020

Unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the PIAA will move forward with a normal start to fall sports.

Heat acclimatization for football will begin August 10 and the remaining fall sports’ first practice date will be August 17.

“Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics,” the PIAA said in a tweet. “The PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.”