Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, James Franklin
Buy Now

Penn State head coach James Franklin walks around the field at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Memphis on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Tyler King/Collegian

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period for all sports teams through August 31.

The council met Thursday afternoon and plans to continue reviewing recruiting dead period protocols on a regular basis.

The dead period allows phone calls and other such communication to continue but in-person recruiting is strictly prohibited.

In addition to extending the recruiting dead period, council members agreed on a waiver to modify the start date for preseason practices in sports other than football.

The waiver permits teams to begin practicing at a set date from the first day contests are allowed rather than an individual team’s first contest.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags