The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period for all sports teams through August 31.
The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period: https://t.co/cGExRdbLrl pic.twitter.com/se3BFgg8wY— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 25, 2020
The council met Thursday afternoon and plans to continue reviewing recruiting dead period protocols on a regular basis.
The dead period allows phone calls and other such communication to continue but in-person recruiting is strictly prohibited.
In addition to extending the recruiting dead period, council members agreed on a waiver to modify the start date for preseason practices in sports other than football.
The waiver permits teams to begin practicing at a set date from the first day contests are allowed rather than an individual team’s first contest.
