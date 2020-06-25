The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period for all sports teams through August 31.

The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period: https://t.co/cGExRdbLrl pic.twitter.com/se3BFgg8wY — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 25, 2020

The council met Thursday afternoon and plans to continue reviewing recruiting dead period protocols on a regular basis.

The dead period allows phone calls and other such communication to continue but in-person recruiting is strictly prohibited.

In addition to extending the recruiting dead period, council members agreed on a waiver to modify the start date for preseason practices in sports other than football.

The waiver permits teams to begin practicing at a set date from the first day contests are allowed rather than an individual team’s first contest.

