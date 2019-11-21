The State College Spikes’ future as a member of Minor League Baseball’s New York-Penn League may be in danger.

The Spikes released a statement on Thursday in regards to Major League’s Baseball’s recent proposal to restructure the MiLB.

According to the New York Times, the Spikes -- along with 41 other current MiLB franchises -- would be eliminated from affiliated baseball.

“MiLB is early in the negotiations with Major League Baseball, and the process is ongoing, with nothing finalized to this point and perhaps not for quite some time,” the Spikes said in a press release. “However, we are compelled to reassure our fans and stakeholders that we are open for business for the 2020 season, providing the 15th Season of fun, affordable family entertainment at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.”

The MLB hopes to reduce the MiLB from 160 affiliated clubs to 120. After eliminating 42 squads, it has been rumored that two teams from independent leagues -- the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League and the St. Paul Saints of the American Association -- will be added to the MiLB.

Within the MLB’s plan, the 42 franchises removed from affiliated baseball would be eligible to join the “Dream League,” a league for all the newly unaffiliated teams.

Dream League rosters would largely be made up of undrafted and recently released players.