Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Softball

Feb. 7

Penn State 3, California 2; Penn State 4, FIU 2

The Nittany Lions opened the season with a pair of victories in Miami. Penn State started the day with a thrilling walk-off victory over Cal. Bailey Parshall pitched a complete game to start her sophomore season. In the second game of the day, the Nittany Lions once again scored in the seventh inning to win the game.

Feb. 8

Syracuse 5, Penn State 4; Penn State 11, Michigan State 0

The Nittany Lions returned to the diamond full of momentum after two victories on opening day and had an up-and-down performance. Penn State led Syracuse until the sixth inning and eventually fell in the eighth inning for its first loss of the season. In their second game of the day, Penn State dominated Michigan State in a non-conference game, mercy-ruling the Spartans with a dominant performance.

Feb. 9

California 3, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions final game in Miami did not go as planned. Penn State fell behind in the second inning and could never recover. Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions are still off to their best start since the 2015 season.

Men’s Volleyball

Feb. 7

Long Beach State 3, Penn State 1

Penn State’s woes from last week carried into the new weekend. The Nittany Lions struggled once again when facing Long Beach State at a neutral site. After winning the first set, they couldn’t build any momentum to keep things rolling in the right direction. Penn State dropped its third straight match.

Feb. 8

UCSB 3, Penn State 2

It appeared as though the tides were turning for the Nittany Lions after a tough Friday. Penn State put together a strong opening two sets before it all fell apart. The Nittany Lions were severely outmatched in the third set, losing 25-15, and they couldn’t recover, ultimately losing in five sets.

Women’s Hockey

Feb. 7

Robert Morris 3, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions returned home for the first time in nearly a month this weekend, but it didn’t go exactly as planned. Penn State dropped the opening game as the Nittany Lions fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Izzy Heminger scored the lone goal for Penn State.

Feb. 8

Penn State 2, Robert Morris 2

The Nittany Lions looked to rebound on Saturday, but were unable to defeat the Colonials as it ended in a tie. Penn State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but were unable to hold on to secure the victory. Abby Welch and Natalie Heising scored for the Nittany Lions.

Men’s Hockey

Feb. 7

Ohio State 3, Penn State 2 (SO)

The Nittany Lions headed to Columbus in a battle of the top teams in the Big Ten in search of a much needed victory. Penn State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Evan Barratt and Cole Hults. Ohio State was then able to battle back and take the game to overtime and eventually won in a shootout earning the extra Big Ten point.

Feb. 8

Penn State 6, Ohio State 3

The Nittany Lions got another multi-goal lead in this one, but this time around, they didn’t let it up. Big-time performances from Evan Barratt and Brandon Biro propelled Penn State to a huge offensive outburst and a must-needed win.

Wrestling

Feb. 7

Penn State 29, Wisconsin 10

Back on the road once again, the Nittany Lions earned its sixth conference win of the year. Penn State went down early after Brandon Meredith and Roman Bravo-Young dropped decisions, but big performances by Nick Lee and Jarod Verkleeren helped turn the tide in the Nittany Lions’ favor. Five-straight wins (including a heavyweight forfeit) sealed the deal for Penn State.

Feb. 9

Penn State 31, Minnesota 10

In its last road meet of the regular season, Penn State didn’t have much trouble against a conference foe. The Nittany Lions saw six of nine wrestlers that competed emerge victorious, and after getting six points from a forfeit, they secured the dominant victory.

Track (Feb. 8)

Penn State hosted the Sykes & Sabock Challenge featuring just 10 teams. In the 600-meter dash junior Victoria Tachinski came in first and set a new school record. In the men’s mile, Penn State had three athletes finish in the top four.

Women’s Tennis (Feb. 8)

James Madison 4, Penn State 2

The Nittany Lions were unable to build off their victory last weekend and fell at home against James Madison. Penn State dropped two of the three doubles matches and were unable to make up for the deficit. Gabby O’Gorman and Samantha Smith both picked up singles victories for the Nittany Lions.

Women’s Lacrosse (Feb. 8)

Penn State 12, Towson 9

In its first game of the year, Penn State prevailed. The Nittany Lions were able to lean on a strong performance by sophomore goalie Taylor Suplee saw her record 12 saves while keeping 57 percent of shots on goal out of the net. Her performance made the difference in what was a relatively even match otherwise between the two sides.

Men’s Lacrosse (Feb. 8)

Penn State 19, Villanova 10

Penn State didn’t run into too much trouble in its first road test of the young season. The Nittany Lions and Villanova were all knotted up after one quarter of play, but Penn State pulled away with a dominant second-quarter run. The Nittany Lions wouldn’t let the Wildcats back into the game after outscoring them 8-1 in the second.

Men’s Tennis (Feb. 8)

The Nittany Lions were victorious in their Saturday double-header against Buffalo and Mount St. Mary’s. Penn State only dropped a single match throughout the entire day and dominated both of its opponents. Penn State has now won three-straight matches.

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 8)

Penn State 83, Minnesota 77

The Nittany Lions returned home to a sold out Bryce Jordan Center after Pat Chamber’s biggest win at the helm of the program and the Nittany Lions did not disappoint. Penn State started fast and held off a late Golden Gophers run to win its sixth straight game.

Women’s Basketball (Feb. 9)

Illinois 70, Penn State 66

The Nittany Lions looked to snap their losing streak at home in the Play4Kay PinkZone game where the Bryce Jordan Center was covered in pink as 507 cancer survivors were honored at halftime. Penn State trailed for most of the game and made a late run, but were not able to achieve its second Big Ten win of the season.

