Women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger ran 2.23 miles on Friday in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed while jogging on Feb. 23.

Today I run for you and continue to hope for a day where racism ends 🙏🏽#IrunwithMaud pic.twitter.com/n0gQR8mgz3 — Carolyn Kieger (@CoachKiegs) May 8, 2020

Kieger documented her run with the hashtag "#IRunWithMaud,” joining others who posted videos, photos, or tweets of themselves jogging in Arbery’s memory. May 8 would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

Arbery was killed while jogging in Satilla Shores, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 have been charged with murder and aggrevated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.