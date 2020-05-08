Women's Basketball vs Fordham, Coach Kieger
Head Coach, Carolyn Kieger, speaks from the sidelines to the team during the game in the Bryce Jordan Center, on Wednesday. Nov. 13, 2019. Penn State defeated Fordham 72-59.

 James Leavy

Women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger ran 2.23 miles on Friday in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed while jogging on Feb. 23.

Kieger documented her run with the hashtag "#IRunWithMaud,” joining others who posted videos, photos, or tweets of themselves jogging in Arbery’s memory. May 8 would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

Arbery was killed while jogging in Satilla Shores, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 have been charged with murder and aggrevated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

