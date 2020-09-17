While those working in downtown businesses and healthcare facilities may be more commonly known as essential workers, the cleaning staff inside the most used athletic facilities and on-campus buildings are the far less public faces of making sure everything is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In just a matter of months, the Bryce Jordan Center went from hosting basketball games to hosting socially-distanced classes in its area for the first time.

The arena portion of the BJC was converted into a socially distanced classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has drastically altered student life at Penn State.

In 2019, the BJC was home to over 20 men's and women's basketball games, a wrestling match, and several high profile events including THON and a concert from the Jonas Brothers.

BJC General Manager Al Karosas said regardless of the event, he and his team work to ensure things are as safe and entertaining as possible.

“Whether it is a concert or a basketball game or whatever type of event we host, just dealing with people and providing entertainment for them is the best part,” he said.

But times have changed for Karosas and his team, as the BJC is now primarily used as a classroom space.

“This is the first time we have used the arena as a classroom, but the Byrce Jordan Center has hosted classes in our meeting space for I think 20 years,” the BJC's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kate Bean said.

Bean and Karosas work closely with the rest of the arena's staff to ensure things are safe and sanitary.

Though it's unknown when basketball will resume, Bean and others are ensuring the facility will be ready for when games begin — but the safety and upkeep of sanitation is more important now than ever before.

Even before the Nittany Lions step out on the court, though, the arena is still being filled — just by students, and not necessarily by fans.

The BJC needs to accommodate space for at least 150 people to be socially distanced this fall semester, and Karosas said workers planned this out by dividing the arena into quadrants.

One issue that came into play, however, was the sound system and determining how a lecture could be delivered in a space so large.

Normally, the sound would bounce from wall-to-wall in the BJC, but with classes being held it became a priority to isolate it into separate quadrants.

“This isolated sound system makes it a more enjoyable experience,” Karosas said.

Karosas has been working at the BJC since 1995 and explained how the operating hours are one of the most challenging parts of the job.

“We work when other people play, and so it is a pretty crazy, demanding time schedule and commitment we have,” Karosas said.

On the other hand, Karosas’s favorite part of his job is interacting with people and the crowds that show up for events like games or concerts.

Karosas explained how these workers are constantly cleaning during the evening as part of the routine they are keeping up with on a daily basis.

“We clean throughout the day, and right now we have classes so we are cleaning different places,” Karosas said. “When one class leaves, we are re-cleaning and sanitizing certain areas and have it ready for when it is time for the next class.”

With the efforts of his staff, Karosas hopes for a smooth transition of getting the BJC up and running when the time comes to host its first sporting event.

“The BJC workers are always prepared for the day when athletics come back, and a lot of the cleaning and set up we did to prepare for classes is going to transform pretty easily into hosting a basketball game,” Karosas said. “Penn State athletics obviously does a lot of the coordinating and planning as we provide the facility space, all of the staffing, security and the concessions so it is a joint effort when it comes time for a Penn State basketball game.”

But for now, the BJC will remain a classroom.

Karosas is confident though that if and when basketball does return, students may have to transition to having class online rather than in the BJC.

In the meantime, he's been impressed and pleased with how everyone has handled the situation and has been flexible to what might happen in the future.

“There has been a mutual understanding between everybody involved,” Karosas said, “and the professors and instructors have been amazing.”