The opportunity to report on sports is what drew me to Penn State as a high school senior.

Little did I know I would spend significantly more time at places other than Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center to cover many of Penn State’s 31 athletic programs.

While I humorously envisioned myself reporting from the Beaver Stadium press box by my first game as a student, I have grown to appreciate the other venues for sports viewing which University Park has to offer.

Though the chance to return to any of the ensuing stadiums and arenas in the near future seems doubtful at best, I have spent a few days reflecting on which ones on Penn State’s campus I have enjoyed the most.

While I had to exclude venues like McCoy Natatorium, Panzer Stadium and Sarni Tennis Center since I have yet to report from them, I evaluated seven of Penn State’s most prominent sites for sports.

Based on age and atmosphere, here are my personal rankings of some of Penn State’s most well-known athletics facilities.

7. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park - Baseball

As much as I enjoy baseball, Medlar Field is hardly the optimal setting for college baseball. Constructed in 2006 to accommodate both the Nittany Lions and Minor League Baseball’s State College Spikes, Medlar can hold 5,406 patrons and typically falls far below capacity for an early season Penn State night game.

For instance, an April night game in 2019 against Bucknell drew just 290 fans with the temperature at first pitch being just 46 degrees.

Low turnouts are commonplace in the Big Ten, with only Nebraska cracking the top ten in the nation in average attendance in 2018.

Yet, the consistent lack of fans at Medlar Field, coupled with a cavernous stadium, yields an atmosphere that proves to be hollow more often than not.

6. Bryce Jordan Center - Men's and Women's Basketball

The 2019-20 basketball season is perhaps a sign of things to come, as the Penn State men’s team averaged crowds of over 9,000 people for its 17 home games.

Still, the 15,000-plus seat arena is a far cry from the quaint Rec Hall on west campus that housed both the men’s and women’s teams until 1996.

Though the BJC features all the amenities desired of a Division I basketball arena, a return to Rec Hall is my desired (albeit unrealistic) course of action for the men’s and women’s teams.

5. Jeffrey Field - Men's and Women's Soccer

Home to both the men’s and women’s soccer teams, Jeffrey Field suffers the same fate as Medlar Field in that it is often well below capacity.

Despite small crowds, Jeffrey Field features a pristine playing surface and was honored as the 2006 Collegiate Soccer Field of the Year by the SportsTurf Managers Association for its superb conditions, which never fail to impress me.

Despite September and October combining for nearly seven inches of precipitation on average in State College each year, the groundskeeping crew keeps the pitch radiant green with no sign of mud for every game.

The precise white markings at Jeffrey Field are also as welcome a sight to see as the rolling Appalachians surrounding Penn State’s campus.

4. Beard Field - Softball

Unlike Medlar Field, Beard Field possesses a much smaller capacity with 1,084 permanent seats at a location adjacent to the East Halls dormitories.

With great sightlines down both the first and third base sides, Beard Field provided the intimate viewing experience desired by an eager freshman who was still getting his bearings when reporting on Penn State athletics.

3. Rec Hall - Women's Volleyball, Wrestling, Gymnastics

Constructed in 1928, Rec Hall is the oldest of any of Penn State’s athletic facilities still in use.

Home to men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s gymnastics and wrestling, Rec Hall is as diverse a venue as it is an exhilarating experience for sports.

With capacity crowds frequenting Rec Hall for wrestling and women’s volleyball, rooting sections like the wRECking Crew provide the type of student support those outside of Happy Valley would expect to find only at Penn State football games.

The unique chants directed at opposing players and coaches in a comical manner, much to the delight of State College residents and other non-students in the crowd, adds a lighthearted atmosphere to the historic building.

Not to mention, Rec Hall is a throwback type of fieldhouse with a running track circling the top and a gymnasium open to students just a rock throw’s distance from center court.

2. Pegula Ice Arena - Men's and Women's Hockey

The first sports arena I reported from at Penn State, witnessing a game from Pegula Ice Arena is a college sports experience unlike any other.

Constructed in 2012, Pegula houses the perfect number of fans for Big Ten hockey with 5,782.

With its modern amenities, Pegula has even welcomed the likes of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres as recently as 2019.

A quintessential setting for college hockey, it’s no wonder Penn State’s ice arena has earned the nickname “Hockey Valley.”

1. Beaver Stadium - Football

To any Penn State sports fan, this selection should come as no surprise. The second largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and fourth largest in the world, Beaver Stadium’s 106,572 fan seating capacity is a jaw-dropping number itself.

When Penn State hosts its annual White Out against the likes of Michigan and Ohio State, few atmospheres in college football can compare. For 2019’s Whiteout against Michigan, the press box felt as if it were shaking on many occasions as a result of the fans’ consistent excitement.

Michigan Stadium may be larger while other Big Ten football stadiums are newer, but reporting from a White Out in Happy Valley is an experience which words fail to give justice.

