Several Penn State student-athletes — and even one coach — are going viral, and it’s not just from their performances on the playing field.

As their days of practice and training have come to an end this season due to the spread of the coronavirus, it’s not surprising that many Penn State athletes are finding ways to fill the void of many “off” days to come.

For a few athletes in particular, this means devoting more time to the trendy social media platform TikTok.

With athletes across multiple sports at Penn State taking to the app to recreate challenges, lip sync popular songs, mimic dances and act out comedy skits, the fame keeps rolling in for these Nittany Lions.

Darien Williams creates engaging content

A specialist in the 60m dash and 100m dash, this junior sprinter is the most popular on the app when it comes to these five Penn State athletes.

With over a million views on six of his videos and 2.2 million likes overall, Darien Williams’ (@d_will_e on TikTok) comedy skits are pretty relatable whether you’re one of his teammates or an average college student.

What’s poppin’ with Roman Bravo-Young?

Whether it’s inside of Rec Hall, New York City or Arizona, Roman Bravo-Young’s (@romanbravoyoung) 54,000 followers must like something they're seeing about his lighthearted content.

In fact, the first video of him showing off his skills on the wrestling mat blew up, racking up 3 million views in a short period of time.

Bravo-Young’s videos include moments of his life that range from educating his audience on some techniques that have led him to become a successful wrestler to dancing to Travis Scott and Young Thug’s “Out West”, one of the most popular songs on TikTok.

Anna Camden shows off a hidden musical talent

With a mix of duets, team traveling activities and a piano, one of Penn State women’s basketball’s forwards has a TikTok page filled with a variety of content.

Anna Camden (@annacam) has over 75,000 likes overall, which include over 10,000 views on videos of her twinning with her sister, singing covers to songs and getting ready for game day.

Devyn Ford recreates life of an athlete

One of Penn State’s “Lawnboyz” has built a following on TikTok.

Devyn Ford’s (@kvng.ford) remake of the “morph challenge,” that has gained nearly 228,000 views explains his quick accumulation of over 20,000 followers.

That’s not all when it comes to Ford showing off different sides to his personality, as he also recreated the Super Smash Bros-inspired “choose your character” challenge in his game day uniform.

Emily Sciorra expresses herself

One of Penn State women’s volleyball’s defensive specialists, Emily Sciorra (@emilysciorra) has made her TikTok page out to be a reflection of her personality.

Sciorra films her sunny daily routine during quarantine days and how her and friends spent their time at THON this past February to spread a little positivity into the new social networking world.

A Penn State women’s basketball coach joins the fun

As many who visit the app know, becoming a TikTok “celebrity” isn’t all that difficult.

It only takes one video to go viral, and Lady Lions assistant coach Ginny Boggess (@g_boggpsu) is having a little joy with the app herself.

Boggess recently shared her TikTok page on Twitter, where she has already created four TikTok videos of her own since joining the app.

I mean, what else are we going to do?! @CoachKiegs pic.twitter.com/OudmlHIkJz — Coach Boggess (@G_Bogg) March 24, 2020