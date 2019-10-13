Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

It was a busy weekend across the board for Penn State athletics, and the Nittany Lions played the victors more often than not. Here is every score from the weekend in this week's Scoreboard:

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 11):

Penn State 2, RPI 0

Coming off of a tough weekend that saw Penn State get decimated by No. 1 Wisconsin, a return home was exactly what the Nittany Lions needed. Penn State’s first game in Pegula produced its first win of the season. Junior Natalie Heising got the scoring started, and a third-period rebound from senior Amanda McLeod sealed the deal for Penn State.

Field Hockey (Oct. 11):

Penn State 3, Northwestern 2 (2 OT)

Penn State’s third conference game was a thriller. Against No. 8 Northwestern, the game was scoreless for the first half before each team added one goal in the third and fourth quarters respectively. Neither the Nittany Lions or the Wildcats could get on the board in the first overtime, but after a save by goalie Brie Barraco, Anna Simon drove down the field and secured the game-winner to knock off the ranked conference opponent.

Men’s Hockey (Oct. 11):

Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

Hockey is officially back in Happy Valley, and it is off to quite the start. Penn State’s high-powered offense was on display against Sacred Heart. The Nittany Lions put up two goals in the first period before slowing down in the second, only to rebound with a five-goal explosion in the third. Junior Cole Hults became the first defenseman in program history to register a hat trick along the way.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 11):

Penn State 3, Maryland 2

After ending last week with a sweep of Iowa, Penn State didn’t get off on the right foot this weekend. The Nittany Lions dropped the first set to Maryland before bouncing back to win the next two. Momentum didn’t stay on its side though, as the team was handily defeated in the fourth set. The Nittany Lions managed to thwart the Terrapins’ offense in the fifth set to avoid the upset.

Men's & Women’s Swimming & Diving (Oct. 11-12):

Penn State followed up a strong opening weekend with two more victorious outings. The men got the ball rolling on Friday with a 167-125 win over West Virginia, moving the team’s record to 2-0. On Saturday, the women topped the bar set by the men, winning 170-115 over the Mountaineers. The women’s team is now 3-0.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 12):

Penn State 3, RPI 0

Penn State’s home success continued on Saturday. For the second straight game, the Nittany Lions refused to allow a goal. Sophomore defender Izzy Heminger led the way for Penn State, scoring her first two goals of the year. Junior goalie Chantal Burke notched 15 saves in her second consecutive shutout.

Men’s Hockey (Oct. 12):

Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4

Early on, it looked like Penn State was on its way to yet another dominant victory of Sacred Heart. The Nittany Lions entered the third period up 4-0, but they nearly saw their lead evaporate entirely. The Pioneers rattled off two goals to cut the lead in half, but Penn State answered back with one score from Mason Snell. Sacred Heart scored twice more before the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough to tie things up and force overtime.

Men’s Soccer (Oct. 12):

Penn State 3, Northwestern 2 (OT)

It took an extra period, but coach Jeff Cook’s side took another step toward NCAA Tournament berth and a potential top-25 ranking at Northwestern. Freshman forward scored his fourth and fifth goals of the year, the latter being his second career overtime winner. Penn State continued its best season in recent memory and moved to 6-2-2 on the season and has lost just one game in its last nine.

Football (Oct. 12):

Penn State 17, Iowa 12

Noah Cain and Sean Clifford’s combined 154 yards on the ground helped propel the offense to a victory against a tough Iowa team, but it was Penn State’s defense that stole the show. Ranked second in scoring defense and fourth in total defense, Brent Pry’s unit has lived up to the hype and has allowed only five touchdowns in six games. While the offense hasn’t been bad, the defense has led the way this season.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 12):

Penn State 3, Ohio State 0

After a rough patch a few weeks ago, the women’s volleyball team seems to have righted the ship as it reaches the midway point of the Big Ten slate. In the annual “Dig Pink” game, the team won in straight sets for its third straight conference victory. No. 8 Penn State’s explosive offense was aided by an Ohio State team plagued by errors.

Women’s Soccer (Oct. 13):

Penn State 2, Purdue 1

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad continued to dominate on the road when it traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana on Sunday. In eight road matches this season, Penn State has lost just one match and drawn one other. The victory against the Boilermakers extended the team’s win streak to three and put the Nittany Lions two games over .500 in Big Ten play (5-3) for the first time all season.

Field Hockey (Oct. 13):

Iowa 4, Penn State 1

Penalties came back to cost a young Nittany Lions team at home on Sunday. After Penn State drew level at one, a pair of yellow cards near the half led to two Hawkeye goals, and Iowa never looked back. Penn State’s lone goal came on a penalty corner, and goaltender Brie Barraco made five saves.

