The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee formally announced on Wednesday that it will be extending the recruiting dead period through June 30.

Division I extends its recruiting dead period. pic.twitter.com/Gt2Aq1Mkb9 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 13, 2020

This is the third time that the committee has extended the dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A "dead period" means that coaches and recruits can not meet in-person, whether it's on or off campus. Coaches and recruits can still talk on the phone or through video chats.

The committee will reassess its decision on May 27. At this point the dead period could be extended if it is deemed necessary.