The Big Ten’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall sports season has already forced universities to act.

On Friday, the University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and university President Bruce Harreld announced the decision to cut four varsity sports — men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving — after the 2020-21 academic year.

The programs will have the opportunity to compete this season should circumstances permit, and all scholarships and coaches' contracts will be honored, according to the release.

The decision to cut the athletic programs was made in attempt to soften the blow from the loss of income from football's cancellation, the release said.

"With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year," Barta and Harreld said in a joint statement. "A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging."

