NCAA president Mark Emmert said it is unlikely for schools’ college football and other athletic teams to begin competition until all students return to campuses across the United States.

Announced via the NCAA’s official Twitter account Friday night, Emmert talked about his conversations with hundreds of presidents and commissioners in recent weeks and believes there is unity among university personnel.

“All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” Emmert said. “That doesn’t mean [the school] has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you have to treat the health and well-being of the athletes as much as the regular students.”

Emmert acknowledged that decisions about fall sports returning during the coronavirus pandemic may be announced in the coming months.

Though some conference commissioners have pushed for schools and athletic programs to start at the same time, Emmert believes this is improbable. Schools may open at different times with separate models, either with students on or off campus, depending on the university.

“It’s unlikely everyone is in the same situation,” Emmert said.

Depending on local, state and federal regulations, a “phased” approach could lead to the gradual return of sports, as well as fans. Still, discussions of “relaxing” normal protocol such as season length and number of games against the same opponent may be adjusted accordingly.