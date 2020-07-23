A Penn State student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a positive coronavirus case in the 16802, University Park, zip code.

Penn State Athletics confirmed in a statement it was the first positive report involving an Athletics student-athlete.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State Athletics said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point."

Penn State also said contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine for individuals who might have been exposed, even if they are asymptomatic.

Penn State Athletics is releasing testing results every two weeks and the next scheduled report will be released on July 29.

As of July 10, Penn State had completed 178 tests, with zero positive results.