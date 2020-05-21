Blue-White, Beaver Stadium
The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium sit empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the intended date of the 2020 Blue-White Game.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State athletics is currently holding its Helping Happy Valley campaign and on Thursday it encouraged fans to hold Penn State themed dinners to support local business.

A number of fans and Shane Simmons took to social media to show off their dinner spread.

Defensive end Shane Simmons posted a teaser video of his mother’s cooking and eventually the graduate senor and his mother both shared a photo of the food.

Along with the Simmons family, a number of fans displayed Penn State gear and supported the campaign.

