Penn State athletics is currently holding its Helping Happy Valley campaign and on Thursday it encouraged fans to hold Penn State themed dinners to support local business.
A number of fans and Shane Simmons took to social media to show off their dinner spread.
Defensive end Shane Simmons posted a teaser video of his mother’s cooking and eventually the graduate senor and his mother both shared a photo of the food.
Mama cooking tonight!! #PSUFamilyDinner pic.twitter.com/rkNzF6jri9— Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) May 21, 2020
The product turned out great. #PSUFamilyDinner ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WRecaYrI83— Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) May 21, 2020
Another great evening together!!#PSUFamily#WeAre ready for football!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PbHBd6xTyE— Jen Simmons (@JenGroveSimmons) May 21, 2020
Along with the Simmons family, a number of fans displayed Penn State gear and supported the campaign.
@coachjfranklin @PennStateFball #PSUFamily dinner in Sewickley:food from our local 424 Walnut & Saffran’s mkt,drinks by McLaughlin Distillery.Dessert by @psucreamery, Charity shirts by @PSUClothesTFC for #HelpingHappyValley. Masks by @BLACKPEARLCEO. Missing our 107k family! 💙🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/A1a7imVzq0— Kathy Kas (@PghNittany) May 21, 2020
#PSUFamily pic.twitter.com/hw571eEpEU— Nittanneey (@Nittanneey96) May 21, 2020
#PSUFamily Dinner! #HelpingHappyValley pic.twitter.com/P6d15IKDzV— Jacquelyn Blake (@jacquelynblakee) May 21, 2020
@PennStateFball @coachjfranklin @GoPSUsports @rskinner1988 Penn State family dinner!! #WeAre #helpinghappyvalley pic.twitter.com/MKBJA7ZOSo— diane 🦩 (@d_feliciaaaa) May 21, 2020
@coachjfranklin said to have a Penn State themed family dinner on Thursday & that’s exactly what we did!! Tailgate🍔!! @Fred_Younce representing @pennstateWREST, Norah loves her @PennStateVBALL, & Jacob showing @PennStateFball pride!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Zdh3A8eupH— Angela Zamana-Younce (@Mrs_Fred_Younce) May 21, 2020
#PSUFamily pic.twitter.com/QhAkHqupmC— Robbin Skerpon (@SkerponR) May 21, 2020
Enjoying our #PSUFamily dinner outside! Of course @ChampsPennState Arrogant wings made an appearance! @psucreamery ice cream to follow! #weare pic.twitter.com/TBeXFyUDuD— Gia (@g_uh_g) May 21, 2020
#PSUFamily @Kalb_157 @kylesmith_4 pic.twitter.com/wTfNZTAtNr— Rick Smith (@RickSmith751) May 21, 2020