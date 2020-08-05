The majority of Penn State students begin every fall semester ready for the chicken baskets, spirit wear, Beaver Stadium energy and tailgating.

With the status of athletics up in the air this fall, sports fans may be left slightly confused on what to do for fun this year. Here are five ideas to try in your free time.

Watch sports movies

There’s an endless amount of timeless classic sports movies to watch to get as close as you can to the adrenaline rush of live sports.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, Netflix has everything from documentaries to fiction movies to live through.

Disney Plus also has its own collection of sports movies to sit down with your friends to cheer to.

Pick up a sport with your friends

If you’re missing the competitiveness with your friends who may be cheering for opposing teams, then it’s time to start your own league.

Take SpikeBall outside to compete, or if there’s some available, foosball or ping pong.

Even badminton, if you can find the outdoor space and practice social distancing, may satisfy your craving for competition.

Working out

Coming up with carefully crafted workouts can take up a good amount of time and energy, potentially distracting you from the absence of sports.

It will also feed your competitive side, even if the person you’re competing with is yourself. Trying new ways to work out may even lead to new sports interests down the line.

Sports video games

This may be the most obvious one, but you can live through your favorite professional sports teams through video games.

Madden NFL, NBA 2K, FIFA and NHL are just a few examples of games that will get your blood pumping when you invite your friends to play in the comfort of your own home.

Learn to cook

Start using this extra time to learn to cook for those game nights with your friends.

There’s time to practice anything from grilling to appetizers, so that when sports finally get back to normal, you can celebrate with the best dinners, dips and desserts.

