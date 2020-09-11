Murmurings of the Big Ten playing football this winter are heating up, but until we know if that will happen, people are still holding onto the idea of playing this spring.

The problem with that idea is that it makes absolutely no sense, not only from a football standpoint but a logistical one too.

Here’s why.

Penn State has 11 spring sports teams that get their fair share of attention, not to mention the possibility that Penn State's other fall sports could play meaningful games in the spring to make up for their lost seasons.

Sports like men’s and women’s lacrosse and baseball have followings of their own that would be severely overshadowed by football should the team play in the spring.

Within the Big Ten, schools like Iowa and Minnesota have already cut four sports programs each, set to end after the 2020-21 season due to millions of dollars in lost revenue.

While it may seem like football would be a great way to earn that money back, the spring season won’t be able to pull in anywhere close to the amount of money it normally would.

At Penn State, Beaver Stadium would hold a fraction of the spectators that would be in attendance in a normal fall season, meaning there would be significantly less revenue from football, making cuts of some type seemingly inevitable.

Aside from the monetary drawbacks, winter sports like men’s hockey and basketball also bleed into the spring season, which plays into March and April if the teams are successful enough.

Not only is there not enough attention to go around, but simple things like parking and staffing would be a disaster if a weekend included football, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse and men’s hockey, or even a combination of a couple of them.

State College would become quickly overcrowded — the last thing it needs especially in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed over 180,000 lives so far.

While some scientific breakthroughs could occur concerning the coronavirus between then and now, there very well may still be a pandemic in early 2021 when the season would be set to begin.

If nothing has changed, it would be nonsensical to act like anything would be different in terms of how the conference is treating the season right now.

But let’s say the pandemic is over by then, everyone has been vaccinated and masks and social distancing are no longer necessary.

Not only would there be a serious risk of short-term injuries around the NCAA, but I could only imagine the kind of long-term effects it would have on players’ bodies and brains.

These kids are student-athletes, meaning they are also getting an education. Football season can make it difficult enough to get school work done while attending practices, socials, games and traveling — but to do that in back-to-back semesters seems terrible from an academic standpoint.

Since the SEC, Big 12, ACC and various Group of Five schools are going to attempt to play this fall, what teams would the Big Ten and Pac-12 even play against?

They could beat each other up for several weeks in the spring, but what would be the goal the teams are striving for?

There wouldn’t be any bowl games to participate in, no conference titles to win, and certainly no College Football Playoff Committee to try and impress. I understand that there is a love for the game shared by players and fans alike, but it would more or less be an exhibition season.

It would suck a lot of the fun and purpose out of the games if there was no real risk in faking a field goal or putting on a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback, because at the end of the game, the teams aren’t playing for anything.

We will just have to see what happens with the conferences going ahead and playing this fall.

There have already been a handful of games and there haven’t seemed to be any problems so far, but it’s still incredibly early.

Once the schools in the SEC and ACC kick off and get their seasons underway, we'll really get a glimpse at how viable football is in the near future.

I’ve personally been unimpressed with the mask compliance around State College since students have come back, and the most recent report that 48 student-athletes have tested positive, leading to a suspension of team activities, is not a good sign for any chance of a season.

Besides, who wants to stand in Beaver Stadium in February?

Hope you like the inability to feel your toes.