Sarafina Valenti has been part of Penn State for four years, but it’s not evident on the stat sheet. Her minutes throughout her career only amounted to a grand total of two and a half games, and the longest she’s ever played is 45 minutes.

It is obviously not the most ideal situation for the senior, or quite frankly, any athlete. However, Valenti has found a way to be content and enjoy being the No. 2 as much as she can by being the spark plug of the team.

“Definitely, no one wants to be the number two,” Valenti said. “But I really kind of just took that position as my own. You’re always pushing your starter and you’re always just trying to make everybody in front of you better.”

“Just having that drive every day really just makes you want to come to practice and it just creates a competitive environment, and we just always have fun together.”

Valenti also looks to be that difference maker on the team’s psyche, even in the practice setting, to be there and play for those on the field.

“I know I’m the number two right now and being on the bench and driving that energy. That’s my biggest thing,” Valenti said. “I want to bring the smile, I want to bring the energy for my team so when something happens on the field, everyone just rallies around us.”

“My biggest thing is just to have fun with each other, bringing the energy, smiles and high fives – every little thing that we can do to make it as fun as possible.”

Assistant coach Tim Wassell’s goalkeeping ‘union’ was a huge part of building a tight-knit group within the keepers on the team. It was exemplified in the relationships between Amanda Dennis and Valenti for their four years here, along with other keepers.

“[The goalkeeper union] gets really excited and becomes advocates for each other and our each other’s biggest fans,” Wassell said. “If they make a gigantic save that changes a game, then you’ve got those guys on the sidelines that feel like they just made the save.”

For goalkeepers, it is extra difficult to seek for playing opportunities off the bench when compared to their outfield counterparts, and some situations can quickly grow frustrating.

“That’s the hardest thing about creating an environment,” Wassell said. “Forwards can go and they can play 20 minutes, right? But we normally don’t find ourselves playing many goalkeepers, so I think it’s really important that they feel invested and part of that group.”

Wassell has been a great part of Valenti’s development as well. With Wassell being a very detail-oriented coach, Valenti felt like she was learning from him on a daily basis.

“He wants you to be perfect in a sense every single day,” Valenti said. “If you make a mistake, he makes those little adjustments for you to be better. If you don’t make that save, he’s there, and he’ll make you better every day.”

Head coach Erica Dambach is the leader of the program, and in Valenti, she saw a goalkeeper that’s excelling in a very challenging role on the team, but still being a crucial part of the union.

“I would say it’s the hardest role on a college soccer team is the role of the backup goalkeeper. [Valenti] has played in a way that has made our team better every day,” Dambach said. “She challenges Amanda, she cheers for her victory, she knows that she’s a part of it. That’s exactly what you’d want.”

Valenti followed her sister’s footstep when she was eight in starting to start playing between the sticks for a very special reason that somewhat echoed Wassell’s almost-sarcastic view in goalkeepers are all a little “off.”

“I just like that you could fly around and kind of be crazy on the soccer field without getting into trouble,” Valenti said. “It’s so technical and when you make a huge save and everyone just gets around you and everyone’s screaming at you and it’s just so much fun. I just really like protecting my goal.”

She also had to fight to excel in the position. Standing at just 5-foot-6, she does not possess the height and reach advantage that her teammates like Dennis and Julia Dohle, who both stand at 6 feet tall.

“I just have to work a little bit harder to get up to those balls or come out and just be as big as possible,” Valenti said. “I’m not the biggest goalkeeper, but just making myself as big as possible is just a little bit difficult.”

For Valenti, though, the lack of height was compensated by her lightning-quick reflexes.

“It’s honestly amazing sometimes you make saves that you just don’t think you could, especially for me,” Valenti said. “Sometimes I pull up to the top corner and I’m just like ‘Whoa, I actually just did that.’”

Wassell witnesses this standout quality day in and day out on the practice field and as much as he’s been a goalkeeping lifer, Valenti’s saves sometimes still baffles him.

“[Valenti] is like a bit more of Ashlyn Harris in like, being really, really good in tight areas,” Wassell said. “She’ll come up with stuff in training where I’m like, ‘How the heck did you just pull that off?’ That’s what really excites me.”

Valenti also offered some words of encouragement to those who might be a little bit short on stature.

“For all the goalkeepers that are a little bit shorter, don’t be discouraged if you just can’t make this save right now,” Valenti said. “Because you will and you will realized that you can push your body further and further and you will make those big saves for your team.”

Valenti attributed her development and the overall team stability to the coaching staff. Apart from working closely with Wassell throughout her four years, she also saw Dambach as a huge influence on the team.

“Best coaching staff in the country, no bias here,” Valenti said. “She really brings us all on as a family and she really makes sure that we’re all on the same page and that we are all just connected and she has that drive and she’s just looking for us to be better every single day. They really just have that family culture around Penn State.”

For Dambach, Valenti has that quality in her that shone through as a backup goalie with being ready and making her sacrifices. This aligns with the “United Family” pillar the team stresses so much this season.

“When she’s called upon, she’s been ready,” Dambach said. “That’s easy to say, but it’s a lot to ask for because that means every day, you show up.”

All the training has obviously served her well, but there was one single minor blemish in this season for Valenti – she let in her first collegiate career goal this season against Long Beach State.

The team was sitting back to see out the 3-0 lead when a last-ditch effort caught Valenti conceding the lone goal in an already-sealed victory. It was a bit of a sore spot for her.

“I played it over and over again a couple of times because the ball came in, it’s kind of an awkward ball,” Valenti said. “I came out, she took a touch and I stepped to her and I thought I had her, but she slotted it right past me.”

It was also not a familiar experience on Valenti’s end as letting in a goal against an opponent is completely different when compared to a practice setting.

“I haven’t experienced that obviously here yet. It was just such a weird feeling and maybe I had the sense like I let my team down even though we won the game.”

It was an interesting experience and it has bothered Valenti, but her teammates were also there to lift her up.

“I’m really hard on myself usually so I kind of got down on myself and everyone’s like you’re fine,” Valenti said. “But it was such a weird feeling because it just hasn’t happened to me, it honestly hasn’t happened to me for a while.”

“So it was just that I had to bring myself back and take a deep breath and remind myself that it’s okay and those things do happen and it’s okay to let it go in once in a while. Luckily, we already had three in the back by that point, so it was easy going.”

All the ups and downs and training sessions aside, Valenti has a lot to look back on in her Penn State career. Big Ten success and runs to the NCAA tournament was a huge part of it, but one of Valenti’s proudest moments was not from the pitch, but at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I would definitely say dancing at THON twice,” Valenti said. “It got me walking off that floor after 46 hours. Laura Suero actually picked me up both times and just seeing her at the end of it… I’m hoping for a third year so we’ll see how it goes.”

Valenti saw it as an achievement in her student-athlete collegiate career.

“The best moment is like you’re standing in the BJC and you just look around those final four hours and you’re just like, ‘I just did something that not many people can say that they can do.’”