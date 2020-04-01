In-person recruiting was put on hold a couple weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it isn't coming back anytime soon.

The NCAA announced today that the recruiting "dead period" would be extended through May 31. It was previously scheduled through April 15.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

A "dead period" means that coaches and recruits can not meet in-person, whether it's on or off campus. Coaches and recruits can still talk on the phone or through video chats.