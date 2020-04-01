Football Practice, James Franklin
Buy Now

James Franklin watches on during football practice on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Lasch Practice Field.

 Noah Riffe

In-person recruiting was put on hold a couple weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it isn't coming back anytime soon.

The NCAA announced today that the recruiting "dead period" would be extended through May 31. It was previously scheduled through April 15.

A "dead period" means that coaches and recruits can not meet in-person, whether it's on or off campus. Coaches and recruits can still talk on the phone or through video chats.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags