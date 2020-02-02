Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Tennis (Jan. 31)

Penn State 4, Marshall 3

In the Nittany Lions first home match of the season, Penn State was victorious in a thrilling match. Samantha Smith cruised to a 6-0,6-2 victory as Gabby O’Gorman and Frederikke Svarre als owon their singles matches.

+2 Penn State women’s tennis secures home opener win against Marshall Penn State was able to clinch the win early on at the 4-1 point against Marshall en route to…

Men’s Hockey (Jan. 31)

Notre Dame 4, Penn State 3 (SO)

The Nittany Lions were just under two minutes away from getting a win to open the series, but the Irish tied the game off a goal from Michael Graham. The game ended in a tie, with Notre Dame earning the extra point in a 7-round shootout.

Feb. 1

Notre Dame 4, Penn State 2

The Nittany Lions wore their special football-inspired “White Rush” jerseys for their annual wear white game, but it was not a special performance. They started slow, and couldn’t fully recover, giving up a goal with five minutes to go en route to the series loss.

Men’s Volleyball (Jan. 31)

Ball State 3, Penn State 0

The Nittany Lions entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak with wins over three ranked teams in a row.But on Friday night, this confidence and strong run of play was nowhere to be found.The Nittany Lions were dispatched in three sets, as Penn State hit a lowly .147 percent in the match. Brett Wildman led the way for the Nittany Lions with 10 kills.

Feb. 1

Ohio State 3, Penn State 0

The Nittany Lions returned to the court on Saturday against the 7-1 Buckeyes looking to bounce back from a poor showing the night prior. Penn State did put together a better effort, but it was the same result dropping in straight sets to Ohio State. Penn State hit better as a team with a .267 percent and Brett Wildman once again led the way with 13 kills.

Wrestling (Jan. 31)

Iowa 19, Penn State 17

Penn State had a difficult task ahead of it when it traveled to Iowa City, and it ultimately couldn’t upset the nation’s No. 1 team. Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Vincenzo Joseph and Aaron Brooks all secured victories and the Nittany Lions were up 17-16 heading into the heavyweight bout. Seth Nevills dropped a decision against No. 3 Tony Cassioppi, and Penn State ultimately fell.

Feb. 2

Penn State 40, Maryland 3

In its return home, Penn State dominated Maryland. The dual began with Brandon Meredith dropping a close decision to Brandon Cray at 125. That would be the Nittany Lions’ only loss of the afternoon, as the remaining nine bouts all went in favor of Penn State en route to a landslide victory.

No. 2 Penn State wrestling bounces back with dominant win over Maryland After taking down longtime rival Alex Marinelli for the first time in his career at Iowa on …

Track (Jan. 31-Feb. 1)

Penn State saw a new record set at the National Open. In her pink and black uniform, sophomore Alexa Parks jumped for a new personal best and indoor school record at 1.83 meters in the high jump.

+4 Penn State track sees new school record set at the National Open In Penn State’s second home meet of the season, the Nittany Lions sported pink and black uni…

Men’s Lacrosse (Feb. 1)

Penn State 16, Lafayette 9

An eight-goal run from the end of the first to the start of the second quarter put the game away for Penn State in its first regular-season action of the new campaign. Grant Ament registered 10 points on four goals and six assists, and Mac O’Keefe notched six goals and one assist. Lafayette added five late goals as the Nittany Lions worked new players in, but the result was long decided.

No. 2 Penn State men's lacrosse rolls past Lafayette in season opener In its first game of the 2020 season, Penn State looked like the same explosive team from a …

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 1)

Penn State 76, Nebraska 64

This one wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Penn State lead by five at the half and started the second half on a 22-6 run en route to a dominant victory over Nebraska on Saturday. It was the first victory for the Nittany Lions in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten prior to the 2011-12 season.

Women’s Basketball (Feb. 2)

Northwestern 82, Penn State 59

The Nittany Lions couldn’t turn a positive start into a much needed victory as Penn State has now lost seven-straight games. Penn State led by two-points after the first quarter and ended up taking a lead into the half. Then in the third quarter the Nittany Lions were outscored by 22-points and couldn’t recover.

Penn State women's basketball falls to Northwestern for seventh straight defeat Coming into this game having lost its last six, Penn State looked to get back in the win col…