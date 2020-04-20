The Big Ten has taken steps to ensure each school is informed and prepared amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The conference announced Monday that it has created a task force for emerging infectious diseases. The task force was created on March 7.

According to the release, the task force was created “to provide counsel and sound medical advice to ensure the health, safety and wellness of the Big Ten’s students, coaches, administrators and fans.”

The task force will help in certain decision making, along with state and local officials and the NCAA.

“These are unprecedented times in our world and the focus of any conversation taking place in college athletics right now is the health, safety and welfare of students and the public,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the release. “We are truly blessed to have a collection of world-class research institutions with the resources and talented medical experts on campus that allowed us to quickly assemble this task force to address a global pandemic.”

“We are thankful to have the Task Force in place moving forward to allow the Big Ten Conference to position itself at the forefront of this issue and to share best practices for the management of and response to emerging infectious diseases now and in the future.”

Each school has a representative on the task force, across different disciplines. Dr. Roberta Millard, a team physician, represents Penn State.

The committee has been working via weekly conference calls.