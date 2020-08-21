The Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Athletic Association (PIAA) Board of Directors held a vote on Friday which bodes well for young athletes in the Keystone State.

The board voted to allow fall sports to begin on Aug. 24 based on local school decisions.

In a statement, the board cited each member school's adherence to the PIAA's current health and safety guidelines as a reason they felt comfortable with fall sports going on as planned.

While the PIAA said the decision should ultimately be left up to each individual school about which sports to sponsor and whether or not to play, the PIAA said it will "monitor school participation in fall sports. and pursue alternate solutions, if needed."