One of Penn State’s signature wins a year ago was a victory over Virginia Tech in the Big Ten-ACC challenge, and Wednesday’s game against Wake Forest provided the Nittany Lions with another chance to pick up a solid nonconference win.

They would do just that.

Penn State jumped out to an early 14-4 lead and wouldn’t look back en route to a dominant 76-54 victory over the Demon Deacons at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With the win, Penn State improves to 7-1 on the season, while Wake Forest falls to 5-4. The victory was also the sixth win in the Big Ten-ACC challenge for the Nittany Lions under Pat Chambers.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s contest.

Another excellent effort from Jones

Myreon Jones has arguably been Penn State’s most improved player from a season ago, and the sophomore guard took another step forward on Wednesday.

Jones continued his hot shooting spell, going 6-for-8 from the floor in the opening half — including three 3-pointers — to propel Penn State to a 41-23 advantage at the half.

His strong performance would carry into the second half, as Jones canned his first 3-pointer coming out of the break and was instrumental in Penn State’s offensive attack coming down the stretch.

The Birmingham, Alabama native shot just over 30 percent from the floor a year ago and struggled to get into the game, but his production on the floor is a night-and-day difference so far this season.

For the game, Jones would finish with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 28 minutes.

Tough sledding for Wake Forest’s offense

Coming into the game, Wake Forest was averaging just under 75 points per game, while shooting 42 percent from the field.

However, you wouldn’t know it from watching the Demon Deacons play on Wednesday.

The visitors scored just seven points in the first eight minutes of the contest, falling behind by double figures in the early going and putting themselves in a difficult position on the road.

In addition to Penn State’s strong defensive effort, Wake Forest’s struggles on offense were predominantly a result of turnovers.

The Demon Deacons were largely never able to get into the flow of the game because of their inability to get out of their own way, finishing with 20 turnovers on the evening, a factor that inevitably contributed to Wake Forest shooting just 28 percent from the floor.

A pair of runs define the game

Penn State has started quickly out of the gate on multiple occasions this season, and this game was no exception.

Outscoring Wake Forest 20-7 in the first eight minutes, the Nittany Lions were confident and assertive from the opening tip.

But it was a late run toward the end of the first half that effectively shut the door on any chance of a Demon Deacon victory.

After Wake Forest cut the Penn State lead to 25-20, the Nittany Lions dominated the last seven minutes of the opening half, ending the period on a 16-3 run to enter the locker room with a commanding 41-23 advantage.

The defining stretch came in the final three minutes of the half, as Penn State scored nine points in the span of two minutes, capped off by a 3-pointer from Myreon Jones that sent the crowd into a frenzy and forced another timeout from the visitors.