With a number of other universities starting to develop plans for fans to attend sporting events this fall, Penn State Athletics is "optimistic" fans will be able to return, but ultimately the university feels it's too early to project any scenario that would meet local health guidelines.

In a statement from a university spokesperson, the school stated: “Penn State Athletics is working actively with University leadership, Big Ten, NCAA and public health officials regarding different scenario plans for a possible return this fall consistent with physical distancing, mask wearing and other preventative safety steps. While we are optimistic, it is too early to project, and any potential scenario would need to meet local and state public health guidance based on developing conditions for the virus in our community and elsewhere.”

In addition, the school’s athletic program emphasized the importance of everyone in the community to do their part to ensure that they remain safe so fans can attend sporting events this fall.

“Our students, employees, and communities will also play an important role, by following health and safety guidance needed for continued progress. As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community will be our top priority.”