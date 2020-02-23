Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Men’s Hockey

Feb. 21

Penn State 3, Minnesota 3

The Nittany Lions entered the series with the Golden Gophers tied for first place in the Big Ten and in desperate need of points as Penn State had a bye in the last week of the season. Penn State started fast, but were unable to score and needed some heroics from Brandon Biro to win in 3-on-3 overtime to pick up two Big Ten points.

Feb. 22

Penn State 3, Minnesota 2

The Nittany Lions returned to the ice on senior night in search of a victory and Penn State delivered. The Nittany Lions went behind 2-0 early, but fought back and a 31 second stretch featuring two goals, gave Penn State the victory and possibly its first ever regular season Big Ten championship.

Women’s Hockey

Feb. 21

Penn State 1, Lindenwood 1

The Nittany Lions took the lead early in their last road series of the season on a goal from Rachel Weiss. Penn State was able to hold onto the lead until a Lindenwood goal tied the game. Neither team was able to get a shot on goal in overtime and it ended in a tie.

Feb. 22

Penn State 5, Lindenwood 1

The Nittany Lions responded from the tie the day before in a big way on Saturday. Penn State dominated and picked up a 5-1 win in its final road game of the season. Katie McMillan and Shea Nelson both had a pair of goals. Chantal Burke made 27 saves in the win.

Softball

Feb. 21

Louisville 9, Penn State 0 (5), Alabama 5, Penn State 0

Penn State headed to Tuscaloosa for its first real test of the season and despite some good starts was unable to secure a victory on the opening day of the tournament. The Nittany Lions hung around with the Cardinals in a scoreless game until the fourth inning when Louisville took control. In the second game of the day, Penn State kept it close against the No. 10 team in the country, but couldn’t produce any runs to support its pitching.

Feb. 22

Alabama 14, Penn State 6 (6), Wichita State 8, Penn State 0 (6)

Saturday did not get any better for the Nittany Lions as Penn State was run-ruled in both contests. Destiny Weber hit two home runs in the opening game against Alabama and Penn State led until the fourth inning, until the Crimson Tide exploded to a victory. Then in the conclusion on the day, Wichita State dominated Penn State as the Nittany Lions only got one hit.

Feb. 23

Wichita State 8, Penn State 5

In their final game in Alabama, the Nittany Lions looked to salvage a victory from the tournament, but were unable to hold onto an early lead and fell to 0-5 on the weekend. Penn State scored five runs in the opening frame, but the Shockers slowly chipped away at the lead until they grabbed it in the fifth inning.

Baseball

Feb. 22

Wagner 1, Penn State 0, Penn State 11, Wagner 0

It was a tale of two games for Penn State, as the first game saw the hitting struggle to get anything going, but in the second game, the bats came alive. Johnny Piacentino led the way at the plate, going 4-4 with a home run and five RBIs, and Kyle Virbitsky led the way on the mound, throwing a one-hitter.

Feb. 23

Penn State 4, Wagner 2

It was a dramatic victory for the Nittany Lions, as Curtis Robison hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning to steal the win. Wagner took the lead in the top-half of the inning, but Penn State came back in the bottom-half to secure the win.

Track (Feb. 21)

Penn State hosted a tune-up ahead of the Big Ten Championship next week and multiple athletes posted personal bests. Sophomore Tyler Merkley got the meet started with a personal best in the weight throw. Senior Danae Rivers came within one second of her school record in the 600-meter run.

Men’s Lacrosse (Feb. 22)

Yale 12, Penn State 10

Penn State is no longer undefeated. The No. 1 Nittany Lions were unable to take out Yale, a team that has given them plenty of trouble in the past. Panzemonium showed out as a new attendance record was set, but Penn State ultimately fell to 3-1 on the season after turnovers plagued the offense.

Women’s Basketball (Feb. 22)

Iowa 100, Penn State 57

Penn State’s losing woes continued on Saturday, as Iowa dominated the contest, leading to the blow-out result. The Nittany Lions have now lost 12 straight games, and are now 1-15 in Big Ten play.

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 23)

Indiana 68, Penn State 60

The Nittany Lions couldn’t start a new winning streak, falling to the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. It was a game of runs, with Penn State coming back from a 19-point deficit, but Indiana’s late run was the difference, leading to Penn State’s second-straight loss.

Women’s Lacrosse (Feb. 23)

Penn State 19, Cornell 9

While the men’s undefeated run came to an end on Saturday, the women had more success in Panzer Stadium on Sunday. Led by four goals from senior Maria Auth, the Nittany Lions cruised to their fourth victory of the season, handing Cornell its first loss of the year in the process.

Wrestling (Feb. 23)

Penn State 40, American 3

Penn State’s senior day was nearly a shutout. All of the Nittany Lions seniors left Rec Hall with one last win, and only 125 pounder Gage Curry of American was able to get a victory so the team could get on the board.