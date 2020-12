Penn State Athletics reported an additional four positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, Penn State Athletics conducted 1,269 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 198 positive cases out of 18,888 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

RELATED

Centre County reports four additional coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 178 new coronavirus cases in Centre County si…