ESPN host Rece Davis responded to the closing of the State College Taco Bell in a video posted on his Twitter on Tuesday.

Calling the business’ closing “disheartening” in the clip, Davis also announced a new promotion stemming from the partnership of ESPN and Taco Bell.

Starting Tuesday, Penn State students will be able to have Taco Bell delivered to them for free through the GrubHub app. The deal will last throughout the weekend.

“I know Taco Bell is gone, but it is never forgotten”, Davis said.

The Penn State student section won the “Live Mas Student Section” award in 2019.

The Taco Bell on College Avenue closed abruptly on February 26th.

RELATED