The “Greatest of all time” debate may rage forever, but appreciating greatness was certainly the theme of Penn State athletics’ “The Last Dance” Pre-Game Show.

Hosted by GoPSUSports.com’s Mitch Gerber, past and present members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams joined a Facebook live call in anticipation of the final two episodes of ESPN’s marquee production.

Guests included former Penn State NBA player Joe Crsipin, women’s team assistant coach Maya Johnson, radio broadcaster Steve Jones and Associate Athletic Director Tom McGrath.

Headlining the guest list were coaches Patrick Chambers and Carolyn Kieger of the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Both coaches have enjoyed revisiting Jordan’s success as the ten-part series has helped educate players about “His Airness”.

“It’s been so fun to talk about with our current team since they didn’t grow up in the Jordan era,” Kieger said. “For them to watch it firsthand and get a glimpse of [Jordan’s] greatness, his competitiveness-everything he did was extreme, whether he was on the golf course, on the court or in the media, everything he did was top notch.”

In addition to hard work and success, Chambers touched on the importance of Jordan’s failures propelling him to success later in his career.

The lessons Jordan learned to achieve greatness are applicable not just to the hardwood, but in all realms of life.

“You cry because of joy, and then when you don’t succeed you cry because of failure and man, [Jordan] never wasted a good failure,” Chambers said. “He never wasted a good setback at all. He always catapulted himself into something even greater, even more special. So for me, the total investment into himself and his teammates, he just set the higher standard.”