Penn State’s day began with 12 empty trips down the floor.

During a more than eight-minute span of fruitless possessions, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get the lid off the basket, no matter what they tried.

Some shots, like Mike Watkins’ baseline fadeaway in the first 30 seconds of the game, were ill-advised and didn’t have much of a prayer of falling. Others were open looks that couldn’t find the twine.

Whatever the reasoning, Penn State simply couldn’t get the lid off the basket until after the second media timeout of the game. While some would argue that stretch was a sign of things to come, the case can be made that the team has been trending toward a game like this for the better part of a month.

For as impressive as the No. 20 Nittany Lions have been this season, the shooting numbers have been a problem which the squad’s 12 wins may have allowed observers to glance over.

“We gotta hit shots,” Pat Chambers said. “Let’s call it what it is. If you had told me we’d hold Wisconsin to 58 points, I’d say we’re gonna win the game, especially at home.”

The paltry shooting continued over the course of the entire 40 minutes, with Penn State finishing the day shooting 32.7 percent from the field. In fact, the Nittany Lions didn’t hit their 10th field goal until a few minutes into the second half, and that wasn’t because they were living at the charity stripe — Penn State shot only three free throws in the first 20 minutes.

The loss to Wisconsin isn’t going to sink Penn State’s season, and as Chambers said after the game, his team’s “goals are still intact.” But this game should also serve as a warning to the Nittany Lions that if they don’t improve their outside shooting soon, tough sledding could be ahead.

Chambers has always given his players green lights from beyond the arc, and much of Penn State’s offensive scheme is built upon shooting 3-pointers at a high volume and turning defense into offense.

Penn State has certainly shot the 3 at a high volume — the Nittany Lions’ 416 attempts through 16 games are the most in the conference by more than 30 shots — but, as Chambers put simply, the shots aren’t falling.

At one point, Penn State had hit only 2-of-12 3-pointers, both makes coming from Jamari Wheeler, who entered the contest shooting the deep ball at an 18.6 percent clip.

During the opening eight minutes alone, Penn State missed all six of its 3-point attempts, some of which were contested, others not.

“I wouldn’t say they were awful shots,” Chambers said. “We got a couple of good ones there. But we can’t panic, because now the basket looks like a golf hole.”

But the numbers suggest the hoop has been looking like a golf hole for some time now.

In Penn State’s six games prior to Saturday, a 5-1 stretch dating back to its upset win over Maryland on Dec. 10, the team has shot 30.1 percent from beyond the arc. In fact, the 5-for-21 performance Penn State put on against Wisconsin was actually a small improvement over the numbers the Nittany Lions posted against Rutgers on Tuesday.

But while Chambers will hope the results change, don’t expect the methods to. During that six-game struggle, the Nittany Lions attempted fewer than 26 3s in only one game, and at one point during the second half against Wisconsin, nearly half of the field goals Penn State had attempted were from beyond the arc.

“I think the right guys are taking 3s, I really do,” Chambers said. “And the guys who are low percentage are only taking a couple, at the end of the clock, so you know I think we're taking the right ones, and we've gotta keep taking those right ones, because we do have good shooters on this team. And we're going to continue to play that way.”

The right guys, presumably guards Myles Dread, Myreon Jones and Curtis Jones Jr., combined for their worst collective performance of the season on Saturday, hitting only 1-of-14 deep balls they attempted.

But in gritty conference matchups with teams who prevent Penn State from getting out on the break, those players are going to have to start hitting shots in order to win.

While arriving at that goal may not be simple, it’s understood in the locker room that the team needs to improve in that area.

“I went 0-for-5, I think Curtis didn’t make anything either,” Dread said. “It’s just a bad day… Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in.”