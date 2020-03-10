Penn State Harrisburg had plenty to celebrate on Friday night.

Playing in their first-ever NCAA Tournament game, the Lions upset Johns Hopkins on the Blue Jays’ home court. It took double overtime, but Penn State Harrisburg pulled out a 104-96 win to move on to the second round of the Division-III tourney.

But the Lions didn’t have anyone to celebrate with.

“It was kind of crazy,” sophomore guard Don Friday Jr. said.

They found themselves in that situation after weekend-host Johns Hopkins, Penn State Harrisburg, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Yeshiva University officials, along with the NCAA, opted to close the tournament games on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, to the public.

The decision came as part of the ongoing precautions taken in both college and professional sports to combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

The state of Maryland had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus prior to the weekend’s tournament games. Yeshiva University was also affected, with one student and one rabbi who teaches undergraduate courses contracting the virus, according to a Politico report.

The decision making process was anything but simple for those involved.

Penn State Harrisburg coach Don Friday said that after a Thursday meeting between NCAA officials and Johns Hopkins, he was told that there was a “60 percent chance” Friday’s two games between the Lions and the Blue Jays as well as Yeshiva’s game against WPI would be canceled and moved to Saturday.

“I went into my shootaround thinking, ‘Hey, we're getting ready to play a game in six hours or seven hours, but that game may not even happen tomorrow,’” Friday said.

At roughly 9 p.m. on Thursday night, all four teams were told that the games would be proceeding as scheduled. Yeshiva and WPI would play at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while Johns Hopkins and Penn State Harrisburg would tip off at 6 p.m.

That wouldn’t be the last of it, though.

“When I woke up at quarter to six the next morning, my phone had like 30 text messages, and the first one I read is, ‘Sorry to hear about your game...,” Friday said. “Next thing you know there's a theme to all these text messages like, ‘Hey, did you see this? Did you hear?’”

He called Penn State Harrisburg athletic director Rashaan Carlton. Carlton had received an email regarding the change at 3 a.m. on Friday morning — the NCAA would be barring fans from the games.

In addition, the Lions’ game was pushed back to 7 p.m. for sanitization purposes. Following the conclusion of Yeshiva and WPI’s tilt, a cleaning crew would enter Goldfarb Gymnasium and go to work — cleaning every basketball, the benches, the locker rooms and stairwells — prior to the second game.

The scene was unlike anything Friday, a head basketball coach since 2003, had seen in his career.

“If you told me last week when we won [to qualify for the NCAA Tournament] that we were going to play our first NCAA Tournament appearance ever in front of an empty gym, I would have been like, ‘What the heck's going on? How? Why?’” Friday said.

The decision came as somewhat of a surprise to the players as well, many of whom expected family and friends to make the trip to Maryland to see the game.

“A lot of [the team’s supporters] were hurt,” sophomore guard Donyae Baylor-Carroll said. “One of my teammates, his dad said he was waiting for this moment for all his life for his son.”

Friday said the team was expecting about 200 fans to attend the game and cheer on the Lions. Some friends and family members still traveled to spend time with the players prior to the game before watching from their hotel rooms.

The 7 p.m. tip-off provided a sense of normalcy for the players after an unusual 24 hours. Of course, they still had to play the game with only the sound of their voices, squeaks of their shoes and the bounce of the ball filling the gym.

“It was just a very unique situation because all week, we kind of prepared with noise,” Friday Jr. said. “ We brought a speaker into the gym for practice and stuff like that. We prepared assuming, hey, this is Johns Hopkins at home. They're gonna expect a packed house.”

“And we really expected that it was going to be a packed house, and walking into that gym and seeing only the media people, the cleaning people it was pretty weird. It was a different experience.”

Unique, certainly. But the Lions could draw on previous experience playing in a quiet gym.

The Lions traveled to Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing, for a game this past January.

“[Playing in the NCAA Tournament games] was kind of an experience like that when we played at Gallaudet,” Friday Jr. said. “You warm-up with no warm-up music. It's virtually quiet the whole game in the gym. You have to come in and bring your own energy.”

The players on the bench made it clear on the bus ride to the gym that they’d be taking that role.

“We wanted to make sure we brought the energy the whole game,” Friday Jr. said. “We felt like we gave our starters a big boost.”

One starter, in particular, thrived in the unique climate.

Baylor-Carroll, the team’s leading scorer this season, set a new program record with 45 points in the win over Johns Hopkins on Friday.

“We thought [playing without the fans] was to our advantage because it’s basically you versus me,” Baylor-Carroll said.

The sophomore guard followed up the record-setting performance by leading the team in scoring once again with 26 points in Saturday’s 102-83 loss to Yeshiva that ended the Lions’ first NCAA Tournament run.

At the conclusion of both of the weekend’s games, the teams still embraced afterward, something that some leagues have recently advised against due to the potential increase in likelihood of spreading illness.

Friday Jr. said that while the Blue Jays gave the usual post-game handshake, Yeshiva players opted for fist bumps instead.

Once the Lions got back to their locker rooms, they washed their hands. It’s not a new task for them, but instead one that their coach has always preached.

“At the end of games all season long, I'm always harping on our guys, wash your hands,” Friday said. “Because you just shook hands with 20-25 sweaty guys and coaches and trainers, whatever. You have a chance to pick up something, especially in January and February when guys are getting a little rundown. So we're always really, really big on that.”

After cleaning themselves up, the Penn State Harrisburg players and staff headed back home, their season in the books. It was already shaping up to be a memorable one, but the circumstances of the conclusion will probably be what gets remembered most.

“I'm sure in 20, 30 years I'm going to be telling my own kids or some of my family members, 'Hey, remember 20 years ago we played that tournament game with no fans?” Friday Jr. said.