Beginning on April 20, all Division I sports teams will be able to have virtual communication, the Division I Council Coordination Committee decided on Wednesday.

The decision, which will extend through May 31, requires teams to have up to eight hours of “nonphysical countable activities,” per week. This can include film review, team meetings and other nonphysical team activities.

Physical activities continued to be vetoed.

Student-athletes will be required to have a minimum of one day off per week.

In addition, teams are forbidden from having required activities one week before and through a school’s spring 2020 final exam period.

“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn said in a statement. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”

In mid-May, the committee will decide to extend or amend this decision.