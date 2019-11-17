Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Cross Country (Nov. 15)

Penn State will be represented in the NCAA finals for cross country. On Friday, the Nittany Lions’ women’s team kept its title hopes alive with a win at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The women will compete again next weekend in the finals. The men’s team, on the other hand, placed sixth overall in its final meet of the year.

Men’s Soccer (Nov. 15)

Michigan 1, Penn State 0

The Nittany Lions’ hopes for a Big Ten Tournament title were shattered by Michigan on Friday night. In a scrappy match that saw players on both teams get banged up, all it took was one goal in the 62nd minute to send Penn State packing. The Nittany Lions are still in position to continue their season in the NCAA Tournament, but they will not have an automatic bid from winning the conference.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 15)

Penn State 3, Stony Brook 1

The NCAA Tournament is already underway for women’s soccer, and Penn State’s women already have their first win. The Nittany Lions went down early when Stony Brook scored in the 17th minute, but that would be the last of the Seawolves’ scoring. Frankie Tagliaferri broke the seal for Penn State in the 49th minute, and two more goals from Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello followed to get the win.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 15)

Penn State 3, Illinois 0

In the first meeting between these two teams this season, Illinois surprised the Nittany Lions by hanging with them and forcing the match into five sets. That wasn’t the case on Friday. Penn State didn’t let the Fighting Illini get rolling and swept the match to pick up its 13th conference win.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 15)

Penn State 8, Minnesota 2

Looking at the box score, it’s hard to believe neither team scored in the first period. Once the second came around, the Nittany Lions hit the ground running. Penn State rattled off four straight goals before the Golden Gophers got on the board once. The Nittany Lions added four more in the third period in the blowout victory to start the two-game away series off.

Football (Nov. 16)

Penn State 34, Indiana 27

Penn State returned home looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year against a streaking Big Ten foe. Throughout the game, neither team could gain significant ground over the other, but the Nittany Lions managed to avoid being outscored in each quarter up until the fourth, which saw the Hoosiers put up 10 to Penn State’s seven. Still, it was too little too late for Indiana, and the Nittany Lions got back into the win column with their ninth victory of the season.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 16)

Penn State 6, Minnesota 3

Saturday’s game between Penn State and Minnesota went a bit differently. This time, the Gophers got on the board early, forcing the Nittany Lions to rebound from a 2-0 deficit at the end of the first period. Then, they did just that. Sam Sternschein scored a power-play goal, which Minnesota answered with its own goal, but Penn State then went on a 5-goal run from the second period onward to seal the sweep.

Wrestling (Nov. 17)

Penn State - Second Place; 127.5 points

The Nittany Lions traveled to West Point for their first and only in-season tournament of the 2019-20 campaign. 15 wrestlers competed across nine different weight classes, with no one competing at heavyweight as Penn State crowned four individual champions: Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Jarod Verkleeren and Mark Hall. Despite four individual champs, the Nittany Lions finished as runners up in the eight-team tournament, trailing only Army, which won the tournament with 140 team points.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 17)

Penn State 3, Northwestern 0

Penn State capped off its road trip with another conference win. A struggling Northwestern team wasn’t able to provide much of a challenge for the Nittany Lions. Jonni Parker recorded 13 kills, and both Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord hit at .500. The win was Penn State’s fourth in a row since losing to Nebraska on Nov. 2.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 17)

La Salle 69, Penn State 67

In its third-straight home game, Penn State was looking to improve its .500 home record to start the season. It appeared the Lady Lions would do so as they carried a 20-point lead into the half, but a collapse followed. A 33-point fourth quarter for La Salle allowed the Explorers to leave the Bryce Jordan Center with the victory.