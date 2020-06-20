Penn State Athletics released a statement Saturday announcing the return of more football players and the men’s and women’s basketball programs to campus on June 22.

This is the second phase of Penn State’s phased return to campus, two weeks after Penn State first announced the return of 75 football players on June 8.

In accordance with CDC and Pennsylvania government guidelines, the new student-athletes on campus must follow in-depth protocols established by the Penn State Athletics sports performance team.

Protocols include wearing masks, daily health screening and group activities of less than 20 student-athletes.

Football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball student athletes will be tested and quarantined upon their return.