Penn State, like every school across the country, has had to deal with the impact of the coronavirus on its athletic department.

But there have been scenarios and situations that have been unique to the central Pennsylvania school over the last year.

Here's a look at some of the biggest storylines and moments from 2020.

Football adds four new assistant coaches

Penn State added four new coaches to its staff prior to the 2020 season.

Kirk Ciarrocca was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last December, replacing Ricky Rhane, who took the head coach position at Old Dominion.

A Lewisbury native, Ciarrocca came to Happy Valley from Big Ten foe Minnesota, where he spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Ciarrocca also coached at Western Michigan, Delaware, Richmond and Rutgers.

John Scott Jr. took over as the defensive line coach after holding the same at South Carolina and spending two seasons on the defensive coaching staff at Arkansas.

Taylor Stubblefield took over as the wide receivers coach. An All-American wide receiver at Purdue, Stubblefield’s recent coaching stints were at the University of Miami and the Air Force Academy.

Phil Trautwein began his first season as Penn State’s offensive line coach after spending the last two years at Boston College.

Men's basketball misses out on NCAA Tournament

Penn State men's basketball was poised to make its first NCAA Tournament berth under Pat Chambers and its first berth overall since 2011 before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished the year 21-10, notching 20 wins for the second time in three seasons. Penn State also entered the AP Poll during Week 6 of the season, the first time the Nittany Lions were ranked since 1996.

They stayed in the poll until Week 16 of the season.

Women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger finishes inaugural season

After building Marquette’s women’s basketball program into a NCAA tournament contender, Kieger moved to Happy Valley, intending to do the exact same with the Lady Lions.

While her first season at Penn State ended in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, setting the program’s overall record at 7-23, Kieger instituted a new level of play among her team. But since the end of last season, six players transferred to new programs, leaving Kieger to rebuild yet again.

But those voids left were filled by a freshman class ranked in the top twenty as well as five transfers, two of whom sat the bench with injuries during Kieger’s first season.

Softball looks to continue success with new leader

Penn State softball was on its way to finishing with a much improved record than in seasons past. With a record of 11-15 before their season was cut short, the Nittany Lions were well on their way to make a run at the Big Ten and NCAA Regional titles.

Sophomore pitcher Bailey Parshall had a stellar season in the circle, finishing with 129 strikeouts through 89.1 innings, leaving her in eighth place for strikeouts in program history.

Amanda Lehotak announced her resignation as head coach of Penn State, leading to a nationwide search for her replacement, which ended with Clarisa Crowell, former Miami University of Ohio coach, taking the reins less than a month after Lehotak’s announcement.

Wrestling crowns two Big Ten champions

Penn State wrestling finished with a Big Ten conference record of 8-1 and fourth in the Big Ten tournament, which led to two Nittany Lions winning their respective eight classes as well as three runner-ups.

Mark Hall and Aaron Brooks claimed Big Ten titles at 174 and 184 pounds respectively, while Brooks was also named Big Ten freshman of the year.

NCAA announces eligibility changes

The Division I council of the NCAA made multiple changes to eligibility rules amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, forcing the cancellation and postponement of multiple sports seasons.

In a statement released by the NCAA in March, student-athletes competing in spring sports were granted an extra year of eligibility amid the mid-season cancellation.

The NCAA granted fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, according to a late August statement, amid the postponement of competition by several conferences, including the Big Ten.

Student-athletes competing in a winter sport were also granted another year of eligibility, per a statement released by the NCAA in mid-October.

Fall 2020 sports moved to spring 2021

In a statement released in August, the Big Ten conference announced the postponement of all fall sports competition for the 2020-21 season, citing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference said it would continue to evaluate options for playing the fall sports season in the spring, as well as continually evaluating protocols and situations regarding not only the fall sports season but also the winter and spring seasons.

Big Ten cancels football season

Conference presidents decided to postpone the 2020 football season during a meeting in August amid coronavirus concerns, making the Big Ten the first power five conference to do so.

Following the conference’s decision, as well as similar ones made by other power five conferences, football student-athletes and coaches launched the #WeWantToPlay movement, pushing back against the decision to postpone the season.

Big Ten reinstates football season

The Big Ten conference released a statement in September, announcing it would hold a football season in 2020 despite the previous cancellation of all other fall sports.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to sponsor a fall football season while also adopting stringent medical protocols related to the coronavirus.

Micah Parsons opts out, Pat Freiermuth stays

Amid a questionable future for college football due to the coronavirus, Micah Parsons announced in August that he would not play for Penn State in 2020, ending his tenure with the team.

In a video statement, the junior linebacker cited health concerns for his family and preparations for the NFL draft as reasons for his decision.

While Parsons decided not to make a return, Pat Freiermuth confirmed he would play in 2020, despite rumors of an opt out.

The junior tight end confirmed that he would represent the blue and white during a conference call alongside coach James Franklin.

Pat Chambers resigns following internal investigation

Men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned Oct. 21 following an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

Although Chambers apologized for comments made toward Bolton after the article’s release, the findings of the internal investigation by university officials led to Chambers’ resignation.

Jim Ferry, former Penn State assistant coach and former LIU and Duquesne head coach, took over as interim head coach following Chambers’ resignation.

Penn State football got off to historically bad start

Following its loss at home to Iowa, Penn State’s record dropped to 0-5, making it the worst start for the Nittany Lions in program history.

Plagued by injuries to its top two running backs, Journey Brown and Noah Cain, as well as standout linebacker Micah Parsons’ decision to opt out, the Nittany Lions have struggled to find rhythm on both sides of the ball in 2020.

Freiermuth breaks program record

The first touchdown of the 2020 season for Penn State, caught by Pat Freiermuth, gave the junior linebacker sole possession of a program record.

After catching his 16th career touchdown reception during the Nittany Lions’ first game at Indiana, Freiermuth broke the tie he had with former Penn State and current Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki for the record.

Penn State lost to the Hoosiers 36-35 in overtime for its first loss of the 2020 season.

Journey Brown announces medical retirement

Penn State football coach James Franklin announced in November that running back Journey Brown can no longer play football due to a medical condition.

Brown released a statement following the press conference at which Franklin made the announcement regarding the redshirt junior’s condition, saying he had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

During his redshirt sophomore and final season as a Nittany Lion, Brown ran for 890 yards on 129 carries, rushed for a conference third-best 12 touchdowns, and was named to multiple All-Bowl teams following Penn State’s 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, a game in which Brown rushed for a career-high 202 yards.

Football ends season with four straight wins, opts out of bowl game

After losing a program-worst five straight games to start the season, Penn State ripped off four consecutive wins to finish the season 4-5.

At the conclusion of their season, the team decided not to play in a potential bowl game, ending its season as one of two programs in the Big Ten to play all its games as scheduled.

Basketball teams start seasons strong

Both basketball squads started their seasons in November on the right foot, each having one win courtesy of a buzzer-beating basket.

Under interim head coach Jim Ferry, men’s basketball (3-3) won its first two contests, including a 72-69 win over VCU thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Miles Dread.

After dropping their first contest of the season to Seton Hall, the Nittany Lions pulled off a 75-55 victory to upset then-No. 15 Virginia on the road, a game in which four players scored in double-digits, including 24 points from Izaiah Brockington.

Ferry’s squad faltered out of the gate in Big Ten play, dropping its first two conference games, a 62-58 loss to Michigan and a 98-81 loss to Illinois.

The Lady Lions, under Kieger, won three straight games, including a 70-69 win over Rhode Island, courtesy of a buzzer-beating layup from Makenna Marisa.

In her first game wearing the blue and white, graduate transfer Kelly Jekot surpassed the 1,000 point mark in the season opening win against Coppin State, a game in which the Villanova transfer tallied her first of two double-double performances thus far in 2020.

Marisa turned in two career performances in Penn State’s losses, nearly eclipsing a double-double against the Orange and exploding for 26 points against the Boilermakers.

Kieger’s squad sits at 3-2, having lost two straight contests, including an 82-72 loss to then-No. 22 Syracuse.

Women’s hockey finds early success, men’s hockey builds momentum to finish Phase I strong

Penn State women’s hockey played its first five games of the season without a loss, including four wins and a tie, leading up to a 4-2 loss at Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions began the season 3-0 at home, including two wins against Lindenwood and one against Syracuse, a stretch that saw Kiara Zanon score her first four collegiate points and Natalie Heising turn in three goals and an assist.

Much like football, men’s hockey started its season off 0-5 until it beat then-No. 7 Michigan 9-5, erupting for five goals in the second period.

From there, the Nittany Lions went on a winning streak, finishing off its first slate of games with two overtime wins at home against then-No. 20 Arizona State.

Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin each tallied a game-winning overtime goal against the Sun Devils, while Liam Souliere notched his first collegiate victory in goal.