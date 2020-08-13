NCAA President Mark Emmert discussed the latest information on fall sports and touch on the status of winter and spring championships.

NCAA fall sports championships will not happen in 2020 due to a lack of schools willing to participate. These decisions on fall championships do not impact college football.

"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships."NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/DpuIdqQrhj — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020

Emmert explained the Board of Governors ruled earlier in the summer, if you do not have half of the schools playing a sport, then you can’t have a legitimate championship.

In the recent weeks, more than half of the Division I member schools have canceled or postponed their falls seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to make this decision on Tuesday.

Last week, the NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to meet specific requirements if they are to conduct fall championships: https://t.co/Sr5NbKupU6 pic.twitter.com/RMdVhFRar7 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020

The status of winter and spring championships is still something that is being discussed and Emmert will look for ways to safely hold these events.

"That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say 'ok how can we create a legitimate championship for all those students,'" Emmert said in the video.

Emmert and his staff have been talking to all 32 conference commissioners to try and figure out ways for schools and conferences to play.

They want to use the fall to keep student-athletes healthy and have them focus on academic success.

“We have to give highest priority to the winter and spring sports because they lost their championship last March," Emmert said.

According to Emmert, there are ways to make the winter and spring championships doable by modifying the model, shrinking the bracket sizes and doing everything in predetermined sites such as "bubbles" to hold championships.

