The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced today that it would be implementing department wide budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year.

Despite the projected 107 million dollar deficit the university predicts it will incur, the athletics department plans to keep all 36 of its sports programs unlike many other universities nationwide, according to a tweet from Wyatt Crosher.

Ohio State will keep all 36 of its sports despite "department-wide budget cuts, furloughs and reductions in force, and focuses on mitigating a projected $107 million deficit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic." pic.twitter.com/al9MlnaOqO — Wyatt Crosher (@wcrosher) September 23, 2020

The 180 million dollar budget currently agreed upon does not include media rights which have yet to be decided by the Big Ten.

In order to reduce spending the department has implemented a variety of cuts including hiring and travel freezes, cuts in operating budgets, reductions in football spending and non-conference game guarantees, as well as employees furloughs of varying degrees for 345 employees to go along with the removal of 25 positions.

“Like our colleagues in the Big Ten, and across the country, intercollegiate athletics at Ohio State will have to significantly adjust as the pandemic will have a long-term impact,” Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith said in a statement.

This move from Ohio State comes after two Big Ten schools — Iowa and Minnesota — both cut four programs apiece due to budgetary concerns.