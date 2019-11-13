With the Packers, Seahawks, Giants and Titans all on bye this week, several elite players will be out of commission, leaving fantasy owners’ heads spinning as fast as Lamar Jackson against the Bengals on Sunday.

For those unsure of which players to throw into their starting lineup, the Collegian has you covered with one player to start and one to leave on the bench at each position in Week 11.

QB:

By Tanyon Loose

Start: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees is coming off a relatively poor fantasy showing from last week's contest against the Falcons, scoring just 11.5 points. The team in general struggled to convert near or in the redzone on offense, leaving Brees with no touchdowns to show for on the day. This week seems to be a blatantly obvious bounce-back week for the Saints quarterback. The Saints travel to Tampa Bay for a Week 11 matchup and will face off against a defense that has allowed an astounding average of 26 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs over the last five weeks. The Bucs have given up over 30 points seven times this season and appear to be getting into a habit of playing in shootouts. Look for Brees to put up some big numbers in this one.

Sit: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Goff has performed variably over the past four weeks, putting up good fantasy outings against teams with struggling defenses in the Falcons and Bengals, while he has looked downright poor against the 49ers and Steelers whose defenses held him to under 3 fantasy points each. Goff’s matchup doesn’t look much better this week as he will face off against a Bears team that has been generous to quarterbacks throughout the season but has improved tremendously over the last two weeks, giving up just over 250 yards per game along with one TD per game. To make matters worse, Goff will be without wideout Brandin Cooks again this week, while opposing defenses have appeared to have keyed in on Goff’s favorite target­­­ Cooper Kupp. Looking for QBs like Kyle Allen or Jimmy Garoppolo off the waivers may be better options for this week.

RB:

By Ryan Lam

Start: Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Although Matt Breida has been the No. 1 back for Kyle Shanahan’s offense, Coleman is the person to bet on this week. The Arizona Cardinals defense is about as bottom of the barrel as you can find, with them being in the top five in both passing and rushing yards allowed (No. 1 and No. 5 respectively). Coleman will share touches with Breida, but he is the clear best option in passing scenarios against a defense that cannot handle either sides of the offense. Also, don’t rule out the junk yardage or TDs that might come by if the Niners are up big and Shanahan decides to see the game out.

Sit: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

I personally relate with DeAndre Hopkins more with failing to perform (he’s on the way up, though), but David Johnson probably takes the cake for being the biggest bust. A top-five draft pick to start the season, Johnson earned -0.5 points last week with five rushes for two yards, one catch for eight yards and two fumbles, one lost. As Kenyan Drake emerges to be on par, if not the better option for Kliff Kingsbury and this season looking more like a throwaway for the young offensive guru, it’s best to not cut ties, but at least sit back on Johnson’s stock. He’s still worth keeping in a dynasty league for sure but this season is certainly a nightmare. Not to mention, the Niners defense is basically 1a/1b with New England on the defensive leaderboard.

WR:

By Malcolm Wilson

Start: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

In his third week since returning from injury, Brown seems to be back in the swing of things heading into Week 11. The former Oklahoma Sooner racked up 80 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Bengals, indicating that he has resumed his role as the top receiving threat of an electric Baltimore offense whose quarterback is playing at the top of his game. Brown has developed quite a rapport with MVP-candidate Lamar Jackson, forming a wide-receiver/quarterback tandem capable of torching defenses throughout the league. Also, the Ravens will host the Texans this week, whose defense ranks 30th against opposing fantasy wideouts this season. This favorable matchup against Houston paired with an upward trend in production makes Marquise Brown a solid lock for your starting wide receiver spot in Week 11.

Sit: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Once a surefire, week-to-week starter, Woods has had a shaky and up-and-down season. Since exploding for nearly 30 points in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, the seventh-year wideout has posted only two double-digit outings, and he has not registered a receiving touchdown all season. Though just one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, Jared Goff and the Rams’ offense have struggled throughout much of their 2019 campaign, and Woods and his fellow receivers have all suffered as a result. To make matters worse, the Rams will host a Chicago Bears squad whose defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Owners can count on that secondary to shut down LA’s underachieving offense on Sunday, making it a wise choice to leave Woods on the bench in Week 11.

TE

By Andrew Porterfield

Start: Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Darren Waller has had a breakout season thus far, exceeding the low expectations that were set for him at the beginning of the campaign. The Raiders are hosting the dysfunctional Cincinnati Bengals this week, one of the worst defenses in the league. The Bengals are allowing 9 yards per pass attempt this season, among the NFL’s worst. According to ESPN, Waller has a 19 percent chance to both bust and boom this week. Against the Bengals, though, look for quarterback Derek Carr to get the ball to his feature tight end. Waller is third among tight ends in fantasy scoring and will have a big scoring week for the silver and black.

Sit: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz is the sixth-ranked tight end in the league and is averaging 9.7 points per game. The Eagles are hosting the best defense in the league in the New England Patriots. Ertz has two touchdowns on the season, and that statistic will stay the same against the best passing defense this year. The Pats are allowing only 19.4 yards per drive and holding opposing offenses to 0.64 points per drive. While Ertz is considered one of the best tight ends in the NFC, he will struggle against Bill Belichick’s offense stoppers. Look for Ertz to struggle early and often and finish with less than 10 points.