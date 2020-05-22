One of many questions on Penn State students' minds is whether or not sports will be able to return in the fall — and also whether or not fans will be allowed to attend these events.

This issue is at the forefront for those who are involved in student section organizations present on campus, who start planning activities and events months ahead of the season.

“Obviously, we’d all be super sad, but public health is an important thing and we’re going to understand whatever decision they make,” said Tayor Somers, vice president of The Roar Zone.

Student sections across campus are planning for sports to allow fans and patrons into games, but realize that things may change at a moment's notice.

“We are currently planning as if we will be in Pegula," Somers (senior–communication sciences and disorders) said. "We want to kind of keep business as usual until we hear a decision and then we will switch gears."

Not being able to support the team they love if fans are not allowed to be present in facilities is one thing, but many organizations rely on holding events and going to games to get the name of their organization out to the public.

“It would definitely hurt us in terms of recruiting, and getting other students to join the organization,” Jonathan Balog, president of Panzemonium said. “I think that would be one of the bigger issues, and that doesn't just go for our organization, but pretty much every organization.

“We’ll use games and on campus events…to get people to join the organization," Balog (graduate–nuclear engineering) said. "If those events aren’t happening it’s gonna be tough to get people on board.”

While planning for the regular season is still business as usual, many organizations have plans and ideas if they can’t be physically present on the back burner.

“One thing that I definitely think we could do, is we did team arrivals last season for away games we would all meet at the BJC after just to welcome the team back to show our energy and support for them,” Madisen Patanella, president of the Legion of Blue, said.

“Something we do for away games is watch parties in the HUB, or sometimes we do them in the BJC. So I think that’s something we could consider, is getting more fans to interact that way.”

Leaders from other organizations, such as the Roar Zone, Panzemonium and Nittanyville, all suggested the similar idea of holding watch parties or doing something virtually to get fans involved.

Video and social media shows of support are also a common topic of conversation in ways to support their favorite teams.

“I know... we were planning to do this video message for them when the Big Ten tournament was still supposed to happen just without fans,” Somers said. “We were planning to just make this huge video of a couple fans and the executive board to show them that we are still supporting them.”

Somers believes if the season starts without allowing the Roar Zone to be present in Pegula Ice Arena, that they would take a similar approach, making videos and social media posts to support the Nittany Lions.

Many sports fan organizations on campus realize the effect they have on athletes and their performance, and realize that even watching their teams play will feel and be different.

“I can’t say specifically myself because I’m not an athlete, but I think what really drives athletes [when] they really get into these games is that fan support there. They really feed on that kind of thing,” Patrick Bodnar, president of Nittanyville, said. “And so, I really hope things work out so we don’t have to get to that so these players still have that kind of drive.”

Somers agreed, and said she felt that many don’t realize how much fans present in the arena make a difference.

“I don’t think it’s something people understand, how much we affect the game, until they go to a game in Pegula,” Somers said. “We’re loud and we always have their back, and we’re just kind of always there for them. I think they would really miss having that wall of students and just the general body of fans.”

For sports organizations that just saw major growth in recent seasons, their student section members are particularly disappointed for the athletes they support.

“After last season the energy is definitely there and the passion for Penn State basketball from students is definitely there,” Patanella (senior–supply chain management) said. “I think it would be a change of pace from two seasons ago when there wasn’t a lot to now, where there is so much hype and excitement over selling out the BJC. We still want that to happen.”

One thing each student section leader touched on was that this next year is lacking certainty, and it’s hard to predict what will happen this coming fall and possibly next spring.

“There’s not much we can do, a lot of it is out of our control," Bodnar (senior–rehab and human services) said. "So whatever decision the people in charge come to, we got to really be positive about it, whether it’s no fans or limited amount of fans. They’re going to make the decisions with people’s safety in mind.”