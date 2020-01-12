Mack Brady’s name is a familiar one around the Penn State soccer programs.

Brady dreamed about playing between the posts for Penn State when he was growing up. However, after his unexpected passing in 2012, it was Penn State’s time to uphold his legacy.

The eighth edition of the Mack Brady Soccer Clinic at Penn State was held on Sunday, and to Christian Brady, Mack’s father, it served as a remembrance of Brady.

“The coaches brought this together to help us remember not just Mack, but help his buddies continue to love the sport and play,” Brady said. “It’s a community, it’s wonderful now.”

Men’s soccer coach Jeff Cook might only be in charge for his second year, but he has seen how much the program and community unite around such a positive cause — celebrating Brady’s life while also having an endowment fund for the development of Penn State goalkeepers.

“We recognize what a unique community that we’re so lucky to be a part of,” Cook said. “It’s a very small way we can give a little bit back and to strengthen the bonds between the Penn State soccer programs and our community.”

In the end, it is also about continuing Brady’s legacy and provide consolation to the Brady family.

The clinic also benefitted from the participation of Penn State soccer players, with the goalies well-represented. Both Amanda Dennis and Josh Levine helped in coaching children with aspirations toward goalkeeping.

“I think it’s just a great way to reflect and celebrate a young child’s life,” Levine said. “When you’re talking to a bunch of soccer players, there’s no better way to have fun and express yourself than to be on the school.”

Dennis, a late bloomer herself as a goalkeeper, only starting to play at the position when she was 12, hopes to inspire the next generation of soccer players and keepers.

“I very specifically have that memory of first putting my gloves on,” Dennis said. “So if I can translate that to another kid who can eventually hopefully come here or apply for any college program, you know, that’s the dream come true.”

Apart from hoping to pass down his skills to the children, Levine cherishes the time he got to spend with them the most because it sparks the joy within himself.

“[The best part is] when the kids are just running around, they've just brought their balls and the excitement is through the roof,” Levine said. “They just can't wait to be running around and put on their cleats for the first time today and kicking around. I love hearing the stories about you know, players or kids that are here today that laid out their jersey last night on the floor of their bedroom to get ready for tomorrow.”

The clinic has become a community staple as well, with a record turnout this year of 167 attendees.

Joanna Fritz, a Trout Run, Pennsylvania native, saw this as a great event for children around the area from a soccer standpoint and beyond.

“I think it’s a big opportunity for them to learn but also to teach about what it’s like to honor the legacy of a young child in Mack’s case, I think it’s a big deal to understand what it’s about,” Fritz said.

Cook stressed the importance of connecting the community with the program, impacting the teams on and off the field.

“Having someone who grows up like Mack did, desperate to want to play for Penn State and have that inspiration gives you strength and the team spirit that is one of the things that makes Penn State so special and gives our teams an advantage on the court and the playing field and the gyms,” Cook said. “That is so, so important and we hope and we’ll work really hard to connect the community and we hope that some of these young people that were here today wind up playing on Jeffrey Field in the future.”

For 10-year-old participant Sarah Circhester, that’s exactly what she wanted out of this experience.

“It was good, to know that I can do something to make other people feel better,” Sarah said. “A lot of people like soccer, and that means I can go to them and get better, so I can join Penn State one day and be really good at soccer.”