With THON taking center stage, you might be wondering what else is going over the weekend.

Dancers may be taking over the Bryce Jordan Center, but have no fear, sports fans: there are still plenty of Penn State teams in action.

Whether you aren’t participating in THON or you just need a break from the massive event, you will want to tune in to witness these games play out this weekend.

Men’s hockey fights for first place

Across the street from the BJC, Penn State men’s hockey will be battling in a crucial series against Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions and the Golden Gophers are currently tied for first in the Big Ten, with each team having 36 points.

The problem for Penn State is that these are the last two games on its regular-season schedule. Every other team aside from Wisconsin will play on after this weekend.

This series will ultimately define whether or not the Nittany Lions are eligible for a conference title as well as where Penn State will be playing to start the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State will face Minnesota on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena.

Battle of top 5 teams

The Penn State men’s lacrosse players have one thing on their mind heading into the weekend: revenge.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions are out to prove that they are better than they were in 2019 when they had the best season in program history, and that starts with a matchup against No. 3 Yale.

The Bulldogs handed Penn State its only two losses of the 2019 season. They were directly responsible for sending the Nittany Lions home in the Final Four.

On Saturday at noon, Penn State will get another chance to prove it is deserving of its No. 1 overall ranking when it welcomes Yale to Happy Valley for the first time since 2013.

Wrestling bids farewell to its home slate

If you’ve been waiting to witness a Penn State wrestling match in Rec Hall this season, your time is running out.

The Nittany Lions will compete at home for the last time this season when they host American on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Penn State wrapped up its regular-season conference slate last weekend when it beat Ohio State 20-16 inside the BJC, so the main thing riding on this dual is its perfect 7-0 record (including the BJC dual) at home this season.

After this, it’s off to the Big Ten Championships for the Nittany Lions.

Men’s basketball aims to rebound

After earning the No. 9 spot in the AP Poll on Monday, Penn State men’s basketball stumbled at home.

The Nittany Lions struggled and ultimately lost to an Illinois team that entered the BJC having lost four-straight games.

Had they won, they would’ve been looking to make it a perfect 10 on the road against Indiana.

Now, with its eight-game winning streak gone, Penn State will be looking to avoid letting one loss turn into something more on Sunday at noon.

Women's lacrosse looks to keep rolling

Penn State women’s lacrosse has come out firing to start its 2020 slate.

The Nittany Lions moved to 3-0 after dominating Duquesne 20-6 in a midweek home game.

Senior attacker Maria Auth has led the way thus far, totaling 11 goals and seven assists.

Penn State will look to improve to 4-0 and rise up the national rankings when it welcomes Cornell to Panzer Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.