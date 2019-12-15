Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Men’s Hockey (Dec. 13)

Penn State 4, Notre Dame 2

A season removed from their Big Ten Championship loss to Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions got revenge in the first meeting of the season. It took a come-from-behind effort to get the win, as the Fighting Irish took a 2-1 lead into the third period. That would soon evaporate as Penn State scored three straight to close out the game and pick up the win.

Women’s Volleyball (Dec. 13)

Penn State 3, Cincinnati 2

The Sweet 16 proved difficult for the Nittany Lions. Penn State dropped the first set to the upset-hungry Bearcats, showing right away that this wouldn’t be a quick night. The Nittany Lions won the second before dropping the third in close fashion, but a late rally was enough for them to keep their title hopes alive for the time being.

Men’s Basketball (Dec. 14)

Penn State 73, Alabama 71

Penn State looked to ride the momentum of its upset of No. 4 Maryland but found itself in trouble early on. The Nittany Lions were down by six heading into the half after going 10-for-31 from the field. They managed to rally in the second, putting up 39 points on slightly more efficient shooting to eke out a close win.

Women’s Basketball (Dec. 14)

Princeton 72, Penn State 55

Penn State’s two-game winning streak ended in New Jersey as the Nittany Lions fell back to .500 on the year. Princeton’s 25-point second quarter after a close first set the tone for the second half. The Tigers outscored Penn State 21-12 in the third to put the game out of reach for the Nittany Lions.

Men’s Hockey (Dec. 14)

Notre Dame 3, Penn State 0

After earning revenge on Friday, the Nittany Lions couldn’t keep things rolling for a weekend sweep. Notre Dame benefited from a vintage performance by Cale Morris. The senior goaltender logged 37 saves in his shutout win over Penn State. The loss was the Nittany Lions’ sixth of the year and fourth in the Big Ten, dropping their record to 13-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

Women’s Volleyball (Dec. 14)

Stanford 3, Penn State 0

Penn State’s run for an eighth national title met its end on Saturday. Facing Stanford at home, the Nittany Lions were unable to muster up enough offense to keep pace with the Cardinal. For the second time this season, Penn State fell to Stanford. This time, it ended the Nittany Lions’ season.