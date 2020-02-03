The stars were out on Saturday afternoon in Panzer Stadium.

Many of the names synonymous with Penn State men’s lacrosse — Grant Ament, Mac O’Keefe, Gerard Arceri — used the first game of the regular season to show that they haven’t missed a beat as they enter their final chance at a national title.

It started at the faceoff X for the Nittany Lions.

Arceri turned in a vintage performance in his first meaningful game action since the Final Four loss to Yale in which he struggled to best 2019 Tewaaraton finalist TD Ierlan.

Arceri couldn’t win the first draw of the game against Lafayette after a long ground ball ended in a possession for the Leopards. He proceeded to lose just one more draw in the entire game, finishing the day 19-for-21 at the faceoff X. The senior faced four different looks, including a long pole, but he continued to get the ball into the hands of his attackmen.

“You just can’t take him for granted. He does so much for us,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “When the ball is constantly pushing into the offensive end, it’s obviously great for us on both sides.”

In the process, Arceri etched his name into Penn State history.

He became the program’s all-time leader for ground balls when he scooped up his sixth of the game, passing the previous record of 440 set by Chris Marcus in his career that spanned from 1990-93.

“I knew I was close up there, but I had no idea this game would solidify it,” Arceri said. “Honestly, [I’ve] just got to credit all the guys I’ve worked with ever since my freshman year — people like Billy Lombardi, coach [Chris] Doctor, coach [John] Hogan, Nick McEvoy, Jake Glatz, Jack Henderson, Jordan Donaghy and then obviously all the wings that have helped me win all these faceoffs.”

Of course, Arceri’s success helped set off the big days from Ament and O’Keefe.

Penn State’s Batman and Robin accounted for 10 of the 16 goals that the Nittany Lions registered despite sitting out much of the fourth quarter as Tambroni worked backups into the lineup.

“Those guys have to lead the way, they’re seniors,” Tambroni said. “They’ve been around this thing for a long time, getting a lot of praise for what they’ve done in the past, but it’s about what they’re doing for us today both in practice and games, and we’re going to rely on [them].”

The NCAA’s point leader in 2019, Ament started his season strong by registering 10 points off of four goals and six assists. He extended his point streak to 49 straight games, the third longest active streak in the NCAA.

Penn State’s program leader in goals added six to his total while also notching one assist in the process.

O’Keefe and Ament also showed that their connection is alive and well when Ament flipped a behind-the-back pass to a wide open O’Keefe, who subsequently fired a shot that extended the Nittany Lions’ lead in the third quarter.

“I don’t really think there was any rust,” Ament said. “I think the first few possessions, we were a little shaky, and once we started rolling it was good.”

As it got more comfortable and built a strong lead thanks to an eight-goal run from the first to second quarter, the offense got a chance to work in some more unique tactics.

On multiple occasions, the Nittany Lions tried hidden-ball tricks in which Ament would hold the ball behind the net while O’Keefe would drive toward the goal and attract at least one defender.

“I think it’s good to try that stuff out early on in the season, see what works, see what doesn’t, but just add some wrinkles to the game that it’s tougher for defenses to pick up on,” O’Keefe said.

And while Ament was convinced that Penn State “could’ve put up 20,” the comfortable lead also gave Tambroni a chance to see what else he has besides the known commodities.

Players like Joe White, Canyon Birch, Mitch Schaefer and others earned coveted experience late in the game.

“Over time, it’s going to be extremely valuable,” Tambroni said. “I’ve seen these guys, that group that went in towards that third and fourth quarter. They’ve been working really hard. We’ve seen some really good things, very,very promising future with that group.”