Due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on collegiate sports, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee voted to consolidate women’s ice hockey and women's volleyball to one singular location for each sport in the spring.

This decision is still pending ratification from the Division I Council.

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved consolidating the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and National Collegiate Bowling and Women’s Ice Hockey Championships to one location each in the spring of 2021: https://t.co/9Cqi4IiC58 pic.twitter.com/frHAMQV0ws — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) February 3, 2021

Medical officials have provided guidance on the matter, citing the benefits of using predetermined sites and fewer cities for games.

The tournament for women’s volleyball would be held in Omaha, Nebraska, while the women’s hockey postseason would be in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The championships for volleyball and women's hockey would be April 13-24 and March 15-21, respectively.

The vote also included consolidation for bowling, whose tournament would be held in Kansas City, Missouri in mid-April.