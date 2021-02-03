New Sports news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on collegiate sports, the Division I Competition Oversight Committee voted to consolidate women’s ice hockey and women's volleyball to one singular location for each sport in the spring.

This decision is still pending ratification from the Division I Council.

Medical officials have provided guidance on the matter, citing the benefits of using predetermined sites and fewer cities for games.

The tournament for women’s volleyball would be held in Omaha, Nebraska, while the women’s hockey postseason would be in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The championships for volleyball and women's hockey would be April 13-24 and March 15-21, respectively.

The vote also included consolidation for bowling, whose tournament would be held in Kansas City, Missouri in mid-April.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags