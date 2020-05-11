Penn State will be taking over the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, May 12.

The network will air classic Penn State games across seven sports teams beginning at 6 a.m. with the 2017 Big Ten men’s ice hockey championship and concluding Wednesday, May 13 at 4 a.m. with 2019 Big Ten women’s soccer championship.

18 Penn State games in total will be shown on the conference’s airwaves.

Football leads the way in programming with seven shows, including six classic games and a “Big Ten Elite” feature on the national championship-winning 1986 team.

Two games from the 2019 football season, the Michigan White Out game and the Nittany Lions victory against Iowa, will take up the 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. blocks, respectively.

New classic games include 2018 women’s volleyball broadcasts of victories over Nebraska and Minnesota.

Coverage on May 13 will be dedicated to Northwestern athletics at the conclusion of the 2019 Big Ten women’s soccer championship.