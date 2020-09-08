On Sept. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, and attacked NFL players who knelt during the national anthem.

“Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,” the 45th president of the United States said. “Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Nearly three years later, on Sept. 1, Trump put the “highly political NBA” on blast in a tweet following players boycotting games last week in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

“Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back,” Trump said in a tweet. “I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!”

Other professional sports leagues across the country are leading the charge in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Trump, however, has continued to largely ignore any systemic issues of racism against Black people in this country and is quick to side with the “stick to sports” argument.

He himself said he won’t watch sports where players kneel for the national anthem.

However, Trump has been quick to inject politics in sports when it favors him, most recently with the Big Ten not playing college football this fall.

Since Aug. 28, Trump has tweeted five times about wanting Big Ten football to return.

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back - NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Play Football Big Ten! https://t.co/tlMFxv2mvx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

In this same time, Trump also tweeted about the coronavirus pandemic five times.

And while tweets don’t necessarily correlate to importance of an issue, isn’t it concerning that Trump tweeted the same amount of times about Big Ten football and a pandemic that has now infected over 6.2 million Americans and killed over 188,000?

Trump is using the Big Ten not playing football as a campaign tool, hoping to swing votes as ultimately everyone wants football to return.

As the November presidential election moves closer, nearly half the schools in the conference are in “swing states.”

Is it a coincidence that Trump hasn’t tweeted about the Pac-12 or SEC once?

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump’s most recent tweet about the Big Ten wasn’t even attempting to hide the political message.

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Trump is very good at campaigning — that’s not a secret.

Playing the Big Ten card, on the surface, seems like an easy shot to appeal to crucial voters in Big Ten states.

However, these tweets show a lack of awareness of what is really happening in this country.

First of all, everyone would be playing football if the coronavirus pandemic was handled better and if real leadership was shown at a national level.

But the biggest and most tragic issue with these tweets is the fact that the president is ignoring a movement against social injustice — a movement in which athletes are playing a big role.

Athletes like never before are making their voices heard.

Black Lives Matter appears on the NBA courts in Orlando and the NCAA is allowing players to wear social justice messages on uniforms.

At Penn State, athletes are also making it a point to be vocal.

Senior defensive back Lamont Wade has continued to speak out for what he believes in and spoke at a protest earlier this summer. Junior offensive lineman CJ Thorpe gave a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in State College in June, as did former men's basketball standout Lamar Stevens.

Trump needs to open his eyes.

There are bigger movements and issues going on in sports than whether the Big Ten should play this fall.

Athletes are humans first and foremost. Humans who are tired of seeing racial injustice on a daily basis in this country.

But instead of noticing this and starting a dialogue, Trump tweets “Play College Football!”

Play College Football! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Athletes have been making it clear these issues of systemic racism are more important to them than playing a game.

So no, LeBron, nor any athlete should “shut up and dribble.”

The sports world has truly come a long way from Michael Jordan’s “Republican’s buy sneakers too,” statement.

This change is rightfully only going to grow stronger, and unfortunately, America’s president could care less about what is going on in this country unless it is to his benefit.