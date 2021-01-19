A normal day last summer for Hyunmin “Tony” Kim was spent as a translator between American coaches and Korean players at practice and film sessions for the Los Angeles Valiant for six to eight hours a day, five days a week.

The Valiant are a professional esports club in the West Division of the Pacific Conference in the Overwatch League. Currently ranked tenth of 20 teams, the Valiant have roughly 111,800 followers on Twitter and more than 76,000 followers on Instagram.

For the past two years, Kim (sophomore-computer science) has been working as a translator for Korean and English-speaking professional Overwatch players and coaches across the league's various divisions.

Overwatch is a six versus six first-person shooter game with 32 unique “heroes” to play as, 28 different maps and four separate gamemode variations.

“So let’s say they have an English-speaking coach say something, and then the Korean players would know how to say and understand basic stuff that’s going on in game," Kim said. "But, they would struggle more with colloquial stuff or more complex terminologies."

The Overwatch League is based in America, but it is made up of players from all across the world.

The Korean-born Kim helps to bridge the gap between English and Korean players and staff members.

Before Overwatch, Kim's first introduction to video games happened when he was a toddler watching his cousins play “Starcraft” in Korea.

After moving to the United States when he was 13, Kim found his passion for gaming ignited by the popular, first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This all changed after Overwatch was released in 2015 and just a year later when the Overwatch League was founded.

Kim found a strong affinity for Overwatch and quickly rose through the competitive rankings of the game.

“In his prime, he was really good at the game. He was probably in the top 0.2%... of the entire gaming population,” esports club Treasurer Owen Ritchie (sophomore-economics, corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said.

After playing for several years in the third tier of the Overwatch League, Kim’s career in professional gaming almost never happened.

Due to personal and family issues, Kim planned to permanently quit playing Overwatch competitively while he was still in high school.

But then, something changed and a new opportunity arose.

“One of the team managers I used to play for asked me one day, since I am bilingual, if I could help a tier-two team with translating," Kim said. "I said sure. I was up for it and then I started helping them."

Kim started translating for professional Overwatch teams in early 2018 for the Skyfoxes in the Overwatch Contenders division, the second tier of the Overwatch League.

Later, Kim would go on to publish translations for commonly used in-game “call outs” for both English and Korean speakers alike.

He continued to boost his footprint in the competitive Overwatch community by translating tweets, videos and articles.

In February 2019, a first division club, New York Excelsior, hired Kim as a translator for its academy team, XL2, in Overwatch Contenders.

XL2 would be disbanded at the end of Kim’s first season with the team, during the beginning of his freshman year at Penn State.

By that time, Kim had made multiple connections with Overwatch players in State College.

He immediately got involved with the DI Overwatch team in esports at Penn State.

Kim’s talent as an Overwatch player spoke for itself, but it was his extreme desire to win that stood out to his new teammates.

“He’s a hard man to be honest with you,” Ritchie said. “Tony expects a lot, which is fair — he’s a competitive dude.

“If you’re giving it your all, he’ll be supportive or whatever. But if he can clearly tell you’re not giving it your all, he will definitely ask for it.”

Currently, esports are not an official NCAA sanctioned sport.

The viewership for esports has been growing rapidly, as Business Insider projects an additional 192 million new viewers will join today’s audience by 2023, adding value to teams like LA Valiant and their competitors.

Despite this, the NCAA Board of Governors concluded it would not provide a platform for official nationwide tournaments for collegiate esports in April 2019.

However, college esports are still played and run through an organization called Tespa, which is made up of esports clubs in universities across the United States and Canada.

Over 500 different teams participated in the 2019 Tespa Overwatch preseason, involving 4,500 gamers from the likes of Maryville University, Arizona State University, Rutgers University, Clemson University and James Madison University.

The Penn State esports club competes in Tespa tournaments for a number of different video games across the season.

In 2019, Penn State made it all the way to the playoffs in Overwatch before falling in the first round to Maryville, which was ranked No. 1 after preseason play.

Later in his freshman year, Kim was promoted to division head of Penn State’s Overwatch program.

With his experience on the professional level, Kim was able to help the esports club to improve the Overwatch division.

“When I was doing esports stuff for the school, I remade the roster for DI and DII teams. I got a more structured schedule system in,” Kim said. “I started using the team Twitter account to start promoting players’ streams, other matches, or sometimes even events.”

Through esports at Penn State, Kim came into contact with Penn State alumnus Michael “Packing10” Szklanny Jr., the head coach and general manager of the LA Valiant.

“I believe [I met Tony] through a mutual friend online. I was looking for somebody to translate some things for contract work and someone suggested him to me,” Szklanny said.

After Szklanny reached out to Kim, the Valiant coach realized Kim was a Penn State student participating in the esports club just like Szklanny had from 2014-2017.

At that time, the LA Valiant organization was looking to bring on a full-time translator, but ultimately lacked the resources to do so.

Szklanny realized he already had the man for the job.

The two had built a relationship, and Szklanny felt Kim was someone he could trust to be hardworking and give his best.

Later, Szklanny offered the then-freshman Kim a paid position as a translator for the Los Angeles Valiant.

Kim hopes to continue working for the LA Valiant in the future.

Meanwhile, three other Overwatch League teams have already approached him to work in an assistant manager/translator role for their clubs.

Currently, there has not been a decision made whether Kim will return to the Valiant or not.

Should he be offered the position to work for the team in a larger role, Kim said he would study virtually while working in California.

Despite seeing himself continuing to work in professional esports, Kim still has other ambitions for his future outside of competitive gaming.

“He’s an extremely bright individual… There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be successful regardless of what he chooses to do,” Szklanny said.

Kim hopes to one day use his degree in computer science to go into video game production and design.

“I think a lot of people are interested in esports right now,” Kim said. “As years go on, we’re going to have more and more potential club members here. It’s always getting bigger. I would say the only way is up for the club.”