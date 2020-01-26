Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Men’s Volleyball

Jan 24.

Penn State 3, UCLA 0

The Nittany Lions continued their hot streak on Friday. After a weekend in which they defeated back-to-back ranked teams, Penn State earned its third win over a Top-20 squad this weekend. The Nittany Lions swept fifth-ranked UCLA in their first home match of the season.

Jan. 26

Penn State 3, USC 2

The Nittany Lions were forced to battle in a match that featured 45 tie scores and 14 lead changes, but were able to avoid an upset in a thrilling five set match. Brett Wildman led the way with 19 kills. Penn State has now won four-straight games and is 4-2 this season.

Wrestling (Jan. 24)

Penn State 20, Nebraska 18

Penn State’s Friday match was a bit too close for comfort. The Nittany Lions found themselves down before Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall recorded a decision and a pin respectively to put them back on top. Decision losses by Aaron Brooks and Shakur Rasheed put Penn State down again before Seth Nevills came up clutch and secured the narrow win with a 4-0 decision victory to earn the Nittany Lions the overall victory.

Women’s Hockey

Jan. 24

Penn State 1, Syracuse 0

All it took was one goal for Penn State to extend its unbeaten streak to five games. Both teams pitched a shutout through two periods before senior Brooke Madsen broke through and found the back of the net with 5:04 left in the game. The win was the Nittany Lions 10th of the year.

Jan. 25

Syracuse 3, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions couldn’t keep up their January momentum, however. Against Syracuse on Saturday, Penn State struck first after another scoreless first period. Mikayla Lantto’s second-period goal wound up being the team’s only one. Syracuse scored two quick goals and then added one more on when Penn State pulled Chantal Burke late in the game.

Men’s Hockey

Jan. 24

Michigan State 4, Penn State 2

Penn State couldn’t stop the duo of goaltender John Lethemon and forward Patrick Khodorenko during Friday night’s loss. Khodorenko netted a hat trick, while Lethemon stopped 40 shots, helping the Spartans control most of the game.

Jan. 25

Penn State 2, Michigan State 1 (OT)

It looked like the Nittany Lions were on the way to another winless weekend as their game with the Spartans headed for overtime. But after only 30 seconds, freshman Connor McMenamin netted the game-winner, earning a much-needed series split.

Track (Jan. 24-25)

Penn State’s athletes competed in two separate competitions this weekend. Tyler Merkley took first in the weight throw with a throw of 20.76 meters. In the men’s middle-distance finals, the Nittany Lions claimed eighth in the mile with a time of 4:19 by sophomore Hudson Delisle. Penn State was also able to place two athletes in the top six of the men’s 60-meter dash final.

Men’s Tennis (Jan. 24-25)

Penn State dropped both of its opening weekend matches to Kentucky and East Tennessee State. Three players made their collegiate debuts for the Nittany Lions against Kentucky and Charl Morgan registered his first ever collegiate victory.

Women’s Basketball (Jan. 26)

Purdue 81, Penn State 68

Penn State came into Sunday’s game against Purdue looking to halt a four-game losing streak.

However, the Nittany Lions were unable to pick up a road win, surrendering 15 straight points to open the second half in their defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers.

