Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Softball (March 6)

Penn State 2, Yale 0; Bowling Green 4, Penn State 0

The Nittany Lions opened spring break with another exceptional performance from Bailey Parshall in the circle. Parshall pitched a complete game, only allowing three hits and striking out 14 batters. Dani Fey drove in both runs in Penn State’s win. In the second game of the day, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get their bats going and fell to the Falcons.

March 7

Seton Hall 10, Penn State 2; Penn State 8, Robert Morris 0

The Nittany Lions once again struggled on Saturday morning, falling behind 10-0 before eventually losing to Seton Hall in five innings. However, Penn State bounced back in a big way later in the day behind another strong performance from Parshall, this time only allowing two hits.

March 8

Penn State 3, Western Michigan 0

In their final game of the weekend, Penn State was able to gain an early lead and never looked back with Parshall once again pitching an absolute gem for the Nittany Lions pitching another complete game and only giving up three hits.

Baseball (March 6)

Navy 2, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions came into the weekend on a six-game winning streak, but were unable to extend it to seven as Penn State fell to Navy. A Gavin Homer triple in the seventh inning tied the game at one and eventually sent it into extra innings. Navy eventually scored the winning run on a throwing error by Penn State. In fact, Penn State threw a combined no-hitter but still lost the game.

March 7

UMBC 10, Penn State 5

The Nittany Lions returned to the diamond the next day, but ultimately suffered the same defeat. Justin Williams had a four RBI game but it wasn’t enough as UMBC always had an answer for any runs that Penn State scored. No pitcher for Penn State pitched more than 2.1 innings.

March 8

Penn State 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 4

In the Nittany Lions final game of the weekend, Penn State was able to produce a victory. The Nittany Lions jumped ahead early and used a five run eighth inning to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson. Gavin Homer drove in two runs for Penn State.

Women’s Hockey (March 6)

Mercyhurst 4, Penn State 1

Penn State’s postseason came to an end on Friday. The Nittany Lions moved on to the second round of the CHA Tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory over RIT, but they couldn’t follow it up with another win over Mercyhurst. Penn State previously recorded its first shutout victory over the Lakers in program history six days prior.

Wrestling (March 7)

On the first day of Big Tens, Penn State sent six wrestlers to the semifinals, but the biggest surprise of the day came when 125-pounder Brandon Meredith picked up an upset win to begin the tournament before falling in the next round.

Of the six vying for titles, five moved on to Day 2 with the championship in sight. Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Aaron Brooks all stayed perfect in the tournament on Saturday. Shakur Rasheed fell by way of a close decision in the semifinal.

March 8

Two Nittany Lions were crowned champions on Sunday. At 174, Mark Hall avenged a previous loss to Michael Kemerer of Iowa to claim his third consecutive Big Ten title.

Then, at 184, freshman Aaron Brooks continued his standout year by capturing his first title by way of a close decision over Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey.

Women’s Tennis (March 7)

Penn State 5, Kennesaw State 2; North Florida 5, Penn State 1

After beginning its trip to Georgia with a 6-3 win over Emory, Penn State split its Saturday doubleheader. The Nittany Lions won their second straight match with a 5-2 victory over Kennesaw State but couldn’t keep the momentum going against North Florida, ultimately falling 5-1. Penn State is now 5-5 on the year.

Men’s Basketball (March 7)

Northwestern 80, Penn State 69

The Nittany Lions had a chance to get back on track against one of the Big Ten’s worst teams. Instead, they are now on a three-game losing streak heading into the conference tournament. The shots weren’t falling for Penn State in the second half, while the Wildcats upped their field goal percentage to cruise past the Nittany Lions for a senior day win.

Men’s Tennis (March 6, 8)

The Nittany Lions took on two ranked opponents this weekend in Princeton and Ohio State struggled, dropping both matches. Penn State was able to earn the doubles point against the Tigers, but the Nittany Lions didn’t win any of the singles matches. Gabriel Nemeth was the lone Nittany Lion to win a match against the Buckeyes.

Women’s Lacrosse (March 8)

Penn State 14, Vanderbilt 13

Following back-to-back loses against ranked teams, the Nittany Lions were able to rebound in a thrilling road victory. Lauren Craft led the way with a career high four goals for Penn State. Sophia Triandafils and Maria Auth also had three goals for the Nittany Lions. Taylor Suplee made 11 saves in goal.

Men’s Volleyball (March 8)

Ohio State 3, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions entered the match on a seven-match winning streak, but were unable to extend it to eight matches, falling to the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions only hit .097 for the match and had 26 hitting errors. Brett Wildman led the way for Penn State with 15 kills.

Men’s Lacrosse (March 8)

Cornell 18, Penn State 17

Penn State couldn’t complete the comeback against No. 7 Cornell on Sunday. The Nittany Lions looked out of sorts early on as the Big Red built a commanding lead, but they managed to claw all the way back to make for an exciting fourth quarter. Two goals by Cornell in the final 20 seconds of the game sealed the deal as Penn State recorded its second loss of the season.