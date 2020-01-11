Penn State faced off against Lindenwood in the Skate for Cure game for the dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer.

And once again the Nittany Lions secured the win over the Lions in their second series beating Lindenwood 3-2. This will be Penn State’s seventh consecutive win over the Lions.

Fans came close to making the top ten attendance record of all time.

Last year, 777 fans came out to Pegula to watch the Nittany Lions play. This year, 951 fans sporting pink came out to support Penn State in their skate for the cure game.

Junior Shea Nelson was the first of the Nittany Lions to score. Her fifth goal of the season came mid way through the first period.

The next to strike on the scoreboard was junior Natalie Hesing, who scored on the powerplay, making the score 2-0. In last year’s skate for a cure game, Heising scored both goals .

About halfway into the second period, senior Kate Rydland scored off an assist from Abby Welch and Rachel Weiss, making the score 3-0.

Just minutes after, Lindenwood answered with their first goal of the game in an attempt to close the now 3-1 score gap.

Late in the third period, Lindenwood scored another goal to make the score 3-2, with only two minutes to even the score. Despite the late goal to bring the score of the game closer, the Lions were unable to even the score.

Rydland finds back of the net

After playing 22 games this season, Rydland has found the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

She now has six career goals for the Nittany Lions.

Chantal Burke stays at five shutouts

As of now, Burke still leads the NCAA in most shutouts by goalie.

However, after 15 starts, she is tied at five with Minnesota goaltender Sydney Scobee.

But following Lindenwood putting the puck past her in both games this weekend her place in the rank may be impacted.

Penn State keeps on top of Lindenwood

Despite the two goals Lindenwood scored on Penn State, the Nittany Lions have not lost to the Lions since February 24, 2018.

Saturday's game is the 33rd time the Nittany Lions and Lions have faced off against each other.

Penn State stays under penalty average

Penn State managed to keep themselves to two penalties in Saturday's game.

The Nittany Lions penalty average stands at four penalties per game as of this season.