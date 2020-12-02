Despite the football team's struggles, Penn State sports fans still have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

The Big Ten announced the postponement of the 2020 fall sports season back in August, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball were all canceled for the 2020 season and will instead be played during the spring, after an NCAA ruling.

Though there will likely be no in-person attendance for sporting events in the spring, there is still plenty for Penn State sports fans to look forward to in Happy Valley.

Here is a look at what Penn State teams will have to offer in their 2020-21 seasons.

Men's basketball

The men’s basketball team has kicked off its 2020 season, already demonstrating a rather successful start after routing VMI 86-65 to open the season.

With the resignation of former coach Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 , the team will play with many unknown factors this season and could employ a variety of lineups — though this has proven to be a problem of little consequence on the court.

Jamari Wheeler, who led the team with 18 points in its first game, is just one of several players to still support Chambers and looks to rise to the former coach’s expectations.

Penn State’s men’s basketball was fifth in the Big Ten during its 2019-20 season with an overall conference record of 11-9, tying it with Ohio State.

And while not much has changed, the Nittany Lions are without Lamar Stevens, which could open up the offense for players like Wheeler, Myles Dread, Seth Lundy, Myreon Jones and John Harrar to be the go-to scorer, and all of whom provide a veteran leadership that could put Penn State over the top.

RELATED

Women's basketball

The women’s team lost six key players last season and brought in six new transfers including Niya Beverly, Nia Staples, Britnay Gore, Kelly Jekot, and Johnasia Cash.

Jekot, who is a Villanova transfer, had marked her territory on the Lady Lions basketball team with an outstanding performance at the beginning of this season against Coppin State, where she notched her 1000th career point in her Lady Lion debut.

The women’s basketball team was last in the Big Ten with a record of -17 during the 2019-20 season trailing Illinois, which finished 2-16.

However, thanks to its youth and new culture implemented by second year coach Carolyn Kieger, Penn State has already shown it could be poised for a season on the rise.

Women's hockey

The women's team has been one of the hottest teams on campus as of late, winning its first two games of the season against Lindenwood, outscoring the Lions 7-1 in the first two games.

With freshman Carrie Byrnes fueling the first goal of the season and Natelie Heising becoming the second player in program history with 50 goals, Jeff Kampersal’s team has a lot of potential.

Freshman netminder Josie Bothun also collected her first collegiate win and first collegiate shutout in the Nittany Lions' season opening win.

Men's soccer

This upcoming season, expect to see redshirt seniors Mason Deeds, Brandon Hackenberg and Daniel Gonzalez play alongside seniors Callum Pritchatt, Jose Palomeque and Dax Hoffman— all in search of ending their Penn State careers on a high note.

The group, as well as young rising stars Kris Shakes and Liam Butts and veterans like Seth Kuhn, are looking to help Penn State return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in coach Jeff Cook's three year tenure.

Hackenberg had one goal last season, along Gonzalez and Pritchatt who recorded two each.

Penn State finished 6-1-1 in the Big Ten conference last season and a 12-4-3 record overall.

Women's soccer

Penn State women’s soccer is poised for another successful season, coming off a 17-7-1 record in 2019-20.

Seniors Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri will play larger contributions to the team’s success, building on their already prominent careers.

Last season, Coffey had 11 goals and 10 assists, ranking as the second highest scorer for Penn State for the season.

Tagliaferri had six goals and 10 assists, as Kerry Abello totaled eight goals and three assists.

Within the Big Ten conference, the women’s soccer team was 8-3.

Women's volleyball

Russ Rose’s squad finished the 2019-20 season with a record 27-6, as it featured some of the most prominent athletes in the Big Ten conference.

Kaitlyn Hord, Gabby Blossom, and Jonni Parker are up and coming with the return of the volleyball season in 2021 and are just three of Nittany Lions to keep an eye on.

Right side hitter Jonni Parker is a two-time AVCA All-American and played all 117 sets in 2019, starting all 33 matches. She led the team in kills with 413, and aces with 42.

Middle blocker, Kaitlyn Hord holds two All-American awards to her name, making the first team in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018.

Gabby Blossom, a setter for the Nittany Lions, earned one AVCA All-American honor and was named to All-Northeast Region Team one time in 2019 and was voted to an All-Big Ten second team in 2019.

The team was fourth in the Big Ten conference, tying with Minnesota and trailing behind Wisconsin and Nebraska.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE